You already know that all Smart televisions are very sensitive. It is not the same as if, when you were little, you cleaned a classic tube television. You have to be careful and, especially, with QLED models you have to be especially sensitive, something that also happens with other proposals such as Smart TVs with QD OLED technology.

What do you need?

As you will be able to see, what you have to prepare before starting the cleaning and which, on the other hand, we always recommend you have on hand, is nothing special. These are tools that very possibly you already have it at home and that you may even have already used with other televisions or monitors. Thus, the first thing you need are the classic microfiber cloths to clean screens, it is recommended that they be of quality so that they do not leave hair and that they also have a moderate size. With cloths that are too large you will end up taking up a lot of space and the truth is that you will not use all of its surface in a practical way. Furthermore, it is convenient that there be three.

To this you also have to add a cleaning solution that has a composition that is not aggressive for your television. Don’t get carried away by magical products that guarantee that your Smart TV will be perfect instantly, nor do you resort to wet wipes, glass cleaner or anything else that might cross your mind. You have to be very careful with your screen because QLED models have a high sensitivity index that you must protect by all possible means.

The most important information about this cleaning liquid is found in the amount of ethanol included. You will see it indicated on the product sheet and you will have to make sure that the volume of ethanol is 70%. This is, at least, what Samsung recommends on its page, where they say that they have tested more than 20 cleaning products until they confirmed that the 70% one provides a better result.

Step by step cleaning

Now that you have everything you need, it’s time to start cleaning. The important thing about this process is that, as we told you before, be careful. If you do it right, you will get the television be like new again and enjoy the best possible image quality.

To start, disconnect the television from the electricity. The reason for this is that, in this way, you will reduce the electrostatic charge, which will avoid problems while you are cleaning. Then use one of the microfiber cloths to remove any dust that may be on the screen. You have to do it gently and always cleaning in the same direction. The properties that microfiber has help capture dust without you having to apply any pressure, so take it easy. The intention is to make it as clean as possible before, in the next step, you use the cleaning liquid.

Now is the time to use that product and, thanks to this, eliminate the fingerprints left by your fingers when touching the screen. And although it may surprise you, it is very common let us leave fingerprints or the oil that comes out of our hands, because we touch the television more than we should. Sometimes it is to move it a little and have more access to the back where, for example, the HDMI connections are located. Other times it is for additional reasons, but the point is that there is always a finger or debris that we should clean.

To do this, put the cleaning liquid on another of the microfiber cloths you have. For obvious reasons, don’t use the same one as before. One more time, clean in the same direction and when you put the liquid, pour it on the cloth and never directly on the television. Although we have established the gesture of using spray to do this type of cleaning and pouring it on the screen, it is not something that is recommended. Therefore, always use the liquid on the cloth and then gently wipe it over the television.

When you have finished that step, let the Smart TV dry on its own. You do not have to do anything. Generally, it is a pretty quick process because of the liquid you are using. Do something else and then go back to the TV to continue, but above all, don’t touch it, because you would leave fingerprints again.

After drying, use another microfiber cloth and make a sensitive pass and very smooth on the screen. You will do this to remove any traces of dust that may have stuck to the screen at the time the cleaning liquid was drying. It has to be very gently and don’t be too obsessed, because it will probably be so clean that you won’t remove almost any dust or dirt. With that you will have your QLED Smart TV like new and you will be able to concentrate on watching series and movies again. Easy peasy!