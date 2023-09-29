As we approach the dates set for meet sustainability goals, new techniques emerge that aim to be the most sustainable as well as efficient. Lithium-ion batteries have become the favorite technique for implementing batteries in electric cars, but sooner or later they need a replacement.

A team of researchers from Tokyo University of Science used two unique analytical techniques to study the formation of a layer on the electrode of aqueous batteries, which are a promising option for replace lithium ion batteries in the next years.

Potassium ion batteries

Researchers at Tokyo University of Science have reported progress in a transformative shift in energy storage systems, guiding the world toward a trajectory more environmentally friendly and sustainablemoving closer to realizing a carbon-neutral global society.

In recent years, lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) have revolutionized the energy storage landscape, becoming the preferred power source for many electronic devices and electric cars. His dependence on scarce lithium resources and environmental and safety challenges cannot be dismissed despite their impact.

These problems have stimulated global scientific communities to delve deeper into alternative battery technologies, such as aqueous batteries, where potassium ion batteries (KIB) emerge as a competitor. These batteries are made from readily available materials and feature higher safety profiles compared to lithium-ion batteries. Their compatibility with water-in-salt electrolytes gives them superior thermal and chemical stability.

The future of batteries

The team, led by Professor Shinichi Komaba, leveraged technologies such as scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) and operational electrochemical mass spectrometry (OEMS) to examine the dynamics of solid electrolyte interfaces (SEI) in real time. Their experiments indicated that SEIs could form a protective layer in salt water electrolytes, similar to lithium-ion batteriesthus mitigating hydrogen evolution and promising greater longevity of potassium ion batteries.

This research aims to promote aqueous batteries such as KIBs, prepared to replace the more dangerous and expensive LIBs in applications such as electric cars and renewable energy systems. As we move towards carbon neutrality, the development of affordable energy storage solutionssuch as potassium ions, will undoubtedly be essential to promote a greener and more sustainable future.

“While our results reveal interesting details about the properties and stability of solid electrolyte interfaces in water-in-salt electrolytes in particular, we must also focus on strengthening the SEI network to achieve improved functionality. The SEI could be improved by developing other electrolytes that produce unique SEIs, as well as through the incorporation of electrolyte additives or pre-treatment of the electrode surface,” comments Professor Komaba.