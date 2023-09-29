The Romanian operator Digi is, right now, the one that gains the most customers every month, whether new or stolen from the competition through the portability process. This month of September, which we are about to close, is no exception and, with the data in hand, we are going to tell you how the company has fared in the first nine months of the year.

While the telecommunications sector is in a waiting period Because of what may happen with the merger between Orange and the MásMóvil Group or looking with suspicion at the entry of a Saudi in the capital of Telefónica or seeing what finally happens with the sale of Vodafone to an investment fund, Digi continues to do its thing with more and more clients and celebrating 15 years since it arrived in Spain for the first time.

This is what Digi has done until September

Digi has registered more than 848,600 ports in the first nine months of the year, which represents an increase of more than 28% compared to the same period in 2022. In the month of September alone, the operator has added more than 97,700 fixed and mobile telephony ports. As explained, this represents an increase of more than 20% compared to the same month of the previous year. Of that figure, more than 48,400 correspond to net portability of mobile telephone lines.

At the moment, after turning 15 years in Spain, Digi is at its best with more than 4.3 million mobile telephone customers, more than 1.1 million with fiber service and more than 364,000 with fixed telephone service. These are the data published by the company itself until June 2023, so right now they will be slightly higher.

In addition to recording these figures in 2023, the operator has taken advantage of the press release to remind us of some milestones this year that have taken it to where it is. For example, we have the release of the fibra Smart 500 megs for 15 euros in various areas of Spain. Also improving your rates or expanding Digi Storage with more options.

We cannot forget that it has opened its first four stores nationwide in Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Malaga and Valencia or that it has made Mi Digi (its new customer area) available to its customers. Finally, he launched 10 Gbps PRO-DIGI fiber with XGS-PON in 36 provinces: Community of Madrid, the Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia, Asturias, Cantabria, La Rioja, Murcia, Navarra, the Basque Country and the provinces of La Coruña, Pontevedra, Burgos, León, Salamanca, Valladolid, Huesca, Zaragoza, Barcelona, ​​Tarragona and Badajoz.