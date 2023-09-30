The evolution that CD Projekt RED’s delivery has undergone makes it an essential game.

Cyberpunk 2077 has made an incredible change.

Join the conversation

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the games most anticipated by many players. Since it was announced it had managed to raise brutal expectations among the players, it promised a lot, but offered very little. Technical problems and bugs were a real headache for CD Projekt RED’s game, however, With a lot of love and attention, the game has become one of the indispensable of players and lovers of their style of play.

Update 2.0 came with a lot of new features to the title and its new Phantom Liberty DLC added new missions and stories that left its players speechless. Of course, one of the Cyberpunk followers has shared a small comparison about how the game was before and how it is now. If you want to know how much it has improved, you can’t miss the video that we will leave you a little further down.

Cyberpunk 2077 is like good wine, it gets better with age

The person in charge of sharing this with the rest of the world has been the GameInvader YouTube channel, where you can see a video with the two aesthetics of the game on screen so you can see the evolution of every detail. If you want to see the impressive change that Cyberpunk 2077 has undergone, just below these lines we leave you the comparison, open your eyes wide and enjoy, because it seems like another completely different game.

You have already been able to see that the improvement is notable, the game seems to have changed completely and as we told you at the beginning, All of this is due to the incredible love and care that the developers have put into making Cyberpunk 2077 one of the essential games for lovers of that genre. Now users are delighted with the product and, logically, they are already waiting for more updates and content to reach that amazing world.

For the moment we remind you that Phantom Liberty came out on the 26th and has already caused a great stir among all players. The new missions and the story have managed to make people fall in love with it, if by some chance you have not yet been able to try it, the first impressions have been very good, so If you like the game and spend hours inside Cyberpunk, it seems that this new DLC is something completely mandatory.

Join the conversation