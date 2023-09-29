The great adventure of Baldur’s Gate 3 takes players to many curious places full of opportunities. One of the most interesting is located in Act 3 and is about a Circus. A priori, there is no trap or cardboard. There are different games that you can participate in to earn rewards. Something similar to the stalls at real fairs.

We wouldn’t be talking about this Circus if there wasn’t something out of place. To start this story you must find the genie Dangerous, which has a stand with a wheel of fortune… which has given players so many bad times since the launch of the video game. And he has a very simple explanation: it’s dawnthus fulfilling the cliché of cheating Cincense.

The genius is sneaky and manipulates the roulette wheel so that we never get the jackpot. How to advance in this plot to discover a new area and reach the legendary weapon it hides? You have to stand behind him and steal the Ring of Djiinn that you have in your inventory. After this, you have to equip it to the character who interacts with the genie to spin the wheel once again… but this time you are going to win the jackpot. You can also distract him with a bard.

Akabi gets angry because he knows that he is a cheater and he hates losing, so he sends you to the jungle. This is the new area that many players have found by pure chance after taking revenge on the genie. The area is full of Velociraptors and different rewards (rings, books, weapons and other objects). The legendary weapon is found in a chest at the end of the area (coordinates: X-1514, Y-1521), next to the exit portal. You must have tools or spells to open the lock. Inside you will find Nyrulna, a legendary trident that is among the best weapons in the game.

