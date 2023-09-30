Call of Duty will never cease to surprise us thanks to the possibilities it offers in battle.

Captain Price is one of the pillars of Task Force 141.

Most players agree on one thing, Call of Duty is one of the best shooters on the market and that seems to be something indisputable. Since the arrival of the battle royale called Warzone to the saga, The possibilities with the game multiplied exponentially. It no longer offered linear multiplayer, so to speak, but now players could do practically anything.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

That is what happened in the clip that we will show you below, where A player in the Juggernaut armor plows through an enemy helicopter in true Captain Marvel style. If you like those movies you will understand the reference. A little further down we will leave you the video and so we can answer the question you are asking yourself: How did a Juggernaut reach the height of a helicopter in multiplayer mode?

This is the epic new way to shoot down helicopters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

This feat was the work of Reddit user PoGoRaiding. In the video that you will have just below these lines you can see how he flies off with a jet ski and then, Your character plows through an enemy helicopter, completely shooting it down. It seems that wearing the Juggernaut suit protects you from absolutely everything, because those of you who play this title already know that it is usually the helicopters that crush the players with their blades.

The coolest thing I’ve ever done on CoD: Launching a Jet Ski to the heavens and divebombing through the enemy chopper to destroy it… as a Juggernaut.

As expected, The clip has caused a stir among the community and it already has more than 1,500 positive votes. Although the best of all are the comments from people who compare this scene with different movies. Whether it’s Mission Impossible or the Fast and Furious saga, even with characters like the Hulk making reference to the fact that it destroys him in the same way as the well-known Marvel character.

We may find ourselves facing one of the most difficult clips of all we have seen in Call of Duty. It will surely not be the last and that after this, many people will want to surpass it, even the authors of the video themselves. If you are lovers of the saga, we remind you that Modern Warfare 3 will be released next November and that Warzone, the battle royale part, is available completely free of charge for all players.

