Miles Morales is the protagonist of this story.

With all the excitement that players have about the next Spider-Man game, today we bring you a curiosity that one of the fans of this franchise has experienced on his PlayStation. More concretely It happened in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, this time the user is able to defeat all enemies with a single blow, something very curious that makes their adventure incredibly easy. If you want to see the result of this, we will tell you about it below.

It is not that the enemies have become very weak and fall to any punch, this bug means that the protagonist, Miles Morales, can use the special moves or finishers at any time and without any type of restriction. So in the video that you will see below you will be able to observe these movements in an unlimited way, there is no enemy that can resist these blows, since absolutely everyone remains lying on the ground.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales shows the true power of the protagonist

This has happened to Reddit user yeetuspacito, and as was logical, he wanted to share this incredible curiosity with the rest of the players. Below we will leave you the video in question so that you do not miss any details and enjoy the special movements of the protagonist of the game. We wouldn’t want to be one of those poor NPCs who keep taking these hits, I’m sure you wouldn’t either.

As expected, this publication has been very well received and already has more than 1,300 positive votes. In addition, the comments from the rest of the users refer to how incredible it is to see this and of course, there are also other comments saying that the black suit has incredible powers. Logically they do it as a joke, Some even want this to become a cheat code so they can do it from time to time at home.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released on November 12, 2020 and is available for PlayStation consoles and also for computers. If you haven’t tried it yet, here we leave you our analysis so that you can dispel all your doubts and decide whether to give it a small chance or not now that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is about to be released. Surely yeetuspacito is still dealing blows in the form of special moves.

