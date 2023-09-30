The words of Thiago Motta in the press conference on the eve of Bologna-Empoli

Monza

—

The episodes of the match Monza? They are there for everyone to see, but now we have to reset everything and think only about tomorrow’s match againstEmpoli. We must continue to do our job. Refereeing incidents must not be an alibi

Training

—

The same as Thursday evening? Why not, the boys are working hard and everyone wants to play from the first minute. By Silvestri? He’s fine and he had an excellent game in Monza, but Tommaso is also fine and so I’ll decide tomorrow, but everyone can start from the beginning. Calafiori? He is a young, serious boy who is working very well for himself and for the team, but he too must continue to work to improve further.