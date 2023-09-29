For Tamara Falcó, being able to wear the incredible wedding dress made by Wes Gordon that she wore on the day of her wedding with Íñigo Onieva “was a miracle.”

The aristocrat has confessed that at first she had in mind to wear a more modern and shorter design, but that the designer showed her what suited her most and she loved the final result.

One of the things that has been commented on about the design that the Marchioness of Griñón wore on the day of her wedding with Íñigo Onieva has been whether that dress was a copy of Queen Letizia’s wedding dress. “Nothing to see,” Tamara Falcó wanted to clarify about the similarity between her dress and that of the Queen.

“It was based on a black dress that appeared in Wes’s collection on the catwalk,” argued Joaquín’s guest, the rookie about the inspiration for her wedding dress.

Tamara Falcó wanted to publicly show her gratitude to Carolina Herrera for having managed to wear that spectacular design on one of the most important days of her life.