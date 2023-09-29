That computers are becoming cheaper is a verifiable fact, and Amazon now has living proof of this.

Although more and more people decide to do without a computer at home, not everyone can do it. To study, do work or simply develop your activity as a professional, it is necessary to have a good PC, whether laptop or desktop, although the latter category is the most economical.

If you have a low budget but want a competitive computer, good news: Amazon sells an MSI with Intel Core i3 and everything you need to be able to work or study at homeeven pre-installed Windows 11, something that, for example, on laptops is much more difficult to find.

It is a really low price that few competitors can match. Normally for those 349 euros you can find a Chromebook-type laptop, but not with Windows and much less with an i3 as a processor, rather with Intel Celeron chips.

With 10th Gen Intel Core i3, SSD and 8 GB of RAM, this desktop computer more than meets the requirements for working and studying, and it also has a surprising price.

In addition to a really low cost, it is a product sold and managed in its shipping by Amazon, so in 24 hours or even less you could have your purchase at home if you have a Prime account.

If you don’t have it, it is recommended that you take the opportunity to sign up for the 30-day free trial, which also gives you access to the October Prime Day offers that are already on the horizon.

All the benefits of a PC at a bargain price

Although laptops or tablets have taken away their prominence, computers like this one from MSI have an advantage that others cannot match, and that is that their parts can be replaced with others.

This means that in the future you can change the processor, RAM or SSD for others that give you more guarantees, extending its useful life even more, as long as these components are compatible with your motherboard and power supply.

For the 249 euros that it would cost you now, it is a good starting point to be able to improve it little by little in the future, when there are offers on components.

That said, its specifications guarantee the fluidity of Windows 11, which despite everything is a more efficient operating system than Windows 11. And if not, there is always the option of betting on one of the ultralight Linux distributions, which will do. May you have a computer for many more years.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here