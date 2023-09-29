EA Sports said goodbye to the name FIFA forever, since after the world soccer organization ended its association with the video game company, it will now call its game EA Sport FC. This is how this September 29, the first version with this name is launched, which has generated controversy and accusations of machismo, since many streamers have complained about a new implementation: the inclusion of teams made up of men and women, which It has especially bothered Ultimate Team players.

This, since now the envelopes in that way are delivered by male and female players, which has generated countless reactions from streamers, which have been received by a large part of the community as misogynistic acts. And the idea of ​​having to build mixed teams to play online against other users has generated controversy due to what some consider “lack of realism” since in EA Sports FC 24, the scores given to some players within the game , are higher than in previous versions, putting them on par with the best men’s soccer players.

Streamers argue that this inclusion of women on a similar level to men is perceived as “forced.” In the game’s online mode, where users create their teams, female players are now more likely to be offered as options, although there is no requirement to have a minimum number of women on the team. According to Elisa Brey, professor of Sociology and Political Communication at the Faculty of Information Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid, who spoke with the media El País, this reception of the new implementation by the players, and especially the reactions in streams from certain content creators to the presence of women, it is quite dangerous. According to him, these reactions “exaggerate what is happening and, with virality, sometimes importance is given to things that should not have it,” ensuring that these people have prejudices which are born from a sexist conception in society, since they cannot conceive the idea that women can compete in sports dominated by men and “even feel threatened by classic masculinity in which men have an advantageous position.”

And on the argument that the mode is now unrealistic, Andrea Menéndez, who is a streamer and player for EA Sports, as well as the author of 13 (Planeta), a novel about female soccer players, and editor-in-chief of the website Futboleras.es , assures that “Ultimate Team is not, nor has it ever been, a realistic game dynamic. Putting numbers on attributes like passing or dribbling is totally arbitrary.” Furthermore, she adds that: “The better cards, the more chances of winning. “What does it matter if those cards correspond to Alexia Putellas or Haaland if your only objective is to win a match in a video game?”

“Why is it okay for us that a player from the Asian league has better statistics than a player from a European league, if the competitive environment is not the same? The answer is very simple, and has nothing to do with giving the game realism,” says Menéndez.

An idea that is shared by even sports professionals, such as the player Maryame Atiq Ez-zity, from the Dux de Logroño, in the second women’s division and called up with the Moroccan women’s team, who says that “the women’s comparison is made based on to women’s soccer”, adding that: “It is a video game that simulates sport. There are millions of actions that simulator players do that are not real and that elite players do not practice,” she underlines about the controversy.

A controversy that is here to stay and that for now, according to El País, still does not have a direct response from EA Sports, whom they have contacted to include their statements in their column.

