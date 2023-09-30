The huge humanoid robot factory located in the United States that will manufacture more and more robots “to make humans feel more human.”

Factories are no longer what they were, and even less so with the advancement of new technologies and robotics, and yet, there are more and more robots in these places to carry out different jobs previously carried out only by human beings.

But what is about to happen in Oregon in the United States, is that they are going to build a factory of humanoid robotsthe largest in the world, and it is not a surprise if we tell you that this factory is going to create robots.

This is what he announced Agility Robotics which aims to allow “humans to be more human” through the use of robots that can take care of certain tasks.

This startup is also responsible for the bipedal robot known as Digit, of which they hope to produce more than 10,000 units a year, a curious robot that we already told you about a few months ago.

The good thing about this robot is that it can sense when it has an obstacle or human being nearby, so as not to collide with it.

It is capable of unloading merchandise from trucks, carrying packages from one place to another and, in short, the typical warehouse work that until now was being done by a human being.

“It’s a really big effort, not something where you flip a switch and suddenly it’s on. There is a kind of acceleration process. The turning point today is that we are opening the factory, installing the production lines and starting to increase capacity and scale with something that has never been done before,” the director of operations tells CNBC, Andrew Campbell.

The factory called RoboFab It will employ up to 500 people, in addition to the fleets of robots.

The factory will open later this year, while the Digit robot will be generally available to commercial customers in 2025.