Ogerpon has become one of the most beloved Pokémon of the ninth generation.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple players will have to face Ogerpon

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple were launched a year ago, giving rise to the growth of the games since then, not only thanks to the expansion pass offering two DLCsbut also for the multiple 7 star teraraid eventsbeing that the next Pokémon that would arrive at these events after Mewtwo would have already been leaked, which, it must be said, has become the most difficult challenge of the entire game.

Be that as it may, it’s time to talk about the most recent DLC, since The Turquoise Mask is now available for two weeks, allowing players to meet Ogerpon and the Compatrones, the protagonists of this peculiar tale based on the story of Momotaro and which has had a quite important turnsince, far from what it seemed at first, it has been seen that Ogerpon has ended up being our ally in this history. And this, obviously, makes Pokémon fans want to worship him.

Ogerpon is the protagonist Pokémon in the Turquoise Mask DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

This has been the case of the Reddit user known as FluorescenceFuture, who has been responsible for uploading a fanart in which Ogerpon is seen as if she were human, thus respecting the fact that this Pokémon, despite being Legendary, is considered a female. Likewise, its characteristic look and other elements of the creature have been respected, giving rise to you being able to take a look at it below:

Designed a gijinka/humanization of Ogerpon and all her masks!

byu/FluorescenceFuture inpokemon

For the rest, it must be said that Ogerpon is by far one of the best additions to this DLC, although it may not be the only one, since this DLC would have anticipated the arrival of a new Legendary Pokémon. In any case, remember that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are available on Nintendo Switchwhile its DLC has been available in the console’s eShop since September 13.

