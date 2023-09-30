Minecraft users never cease to surprise with their incredible creations, both inside and outside the game itself.

The villagers have entered the real world.

Join the conversation

Minecraft never ceases to surprise its users with incredible creations within the vast world that the game offers. Not in vain It is one of the titles that has the most players and much of that success is due to the practically infinite freedom it offers us. It doesn’t matter if it is to explore or build, although in the latter case that aforementioned freedom is even greater. Everything you have in your head can come true thanks to this game.

However, not all big builds have to take place within Minecraft, they also occur in users’ homes. On this occasion we will show you an incredible job that a user has done with paper and his own hands. More specifically, he has built one of the game’s villagers in life size. And as we will show you below, you will discover that the result has been truly impressive, so don’t miss any details.

This is what a villager would be like in the real world

The person in charge of doing this has been the Reddit user MeanForce1. We already told you before that this creation was life-size, so you can already assume that it is large. However, Surely you do not expect the result to be as incredible as what you can see just below these lines. Open your eyes wide because if you are lovers of this game you will want one for your own home.

I made a life size villager out of paper.

byu/MeanForce1 inMinecraft

You have already been able to verify that This villager is even taller than his creator and as expected, the post has obtained great results among the community and it already has more than 2,500 positive votes. Additionally, it also has more than 100 comments praising this great work, something that has undoubtedly taken a long time. This giant villager would look spectacular in the homes of Minecraft fans, or at any official event.

These types of creations are common so that in some way, the community pays tribute to any game, in this case Minecraft. We are delighted to see great fortresses built within the game itself and of course, these impressive crafts. And even more so when they are real size, The work it takes to do something like this is really extensive.although as you have seen, the result has been worth it.

Join the conversation