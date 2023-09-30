There are a wide variety of factors that must be taken into account when WiFi malfunctions, but the truth is that they are not always known. lights that you have at home can influence the wireless network to a greater or lesser extent.

For this reason, it is important to know in detail which bulbs and lights can be used. affect Wi-Fi. This way you will be able to know what you should change or remove from the router so that the connection works again without any type of failure.

Bulbs and lights that affect WiFi

There are different lights, or even lamps, that can create interference in your router’s WiFi signal. It is clear that, when the connection is slower than usual, it is always thought to be a specific failure. For example, we already warned you that all metal lamp It can affect the network, and the larger it is, the more interference it can generate.

For this reason, if the connection It has started to give problems when changing a light bulb or installing a new lighting system at home, the truth is that this is precisely what is causing the failure in the wireless network. To give you an idea, these are the lights that most affect WiFi:

Those LED lights or bulbs that do not have much quality, the truth is that they can generate electromagnetic interference to your home’s WiFi network. On the other hand, it is something unusual in those that are of higher quality, although it is also possible that it occurs.

Another element that can interfere is found in light bulbs with WiFi. And this is something that you could already guess, since any device that has Wi-Fi or Bluetooth can create interference when operating in the 2.4GHz band. So it is possible that if you have installed several at home, they are affecting the connection of other devices.

Fluorescent tubes and bulbs

Compact fluorescent lights are another element that must be taken into account. And all because They can emit radiation in the microwave range with which they can cause interference in the router’s wireless network. Above all, when they are close to the router itself or, on the other hand, they can affect the signal of a device the closer it is, such as, for example, a computer or Smart TV.

And here also come the fluorescent tube lights, since, by emitting electromagnetic radiation, they also influence WiFi networks. The good side of this type of lights is that manufacturers have the obligation to stop selling T5 and T8 type tubes since last August 25. In addition to these, halogen bulbs, which are becoming less common, can also cause WiFi failures.

All this brings us to the same point. Be careful with the type of lights or lighting systems used and the amount installed at home. A specific fact, for example, is what happens when installing a large number of Christmas lights inside the house. Believe it or not, they can be a real problem for your WiFi, since they can make it weaker than before and devices have problems connecting to the network.