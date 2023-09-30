When looking for good wireless headphones, one of the most important elements is that they have a good battery. Well, this Sony model makes the difference compared to the rest of the Bluetooth headphones that cost you the same or even more. And it is that the Sony WF-C500 Not only do they have premium sound, but they have great autonomy so you can take your music everywhere.

Forget about cables forever with these auriculares Bluetooth from Sony. It accumulates great reviews and that is precisely for a reason. This particular model has everything you were looking for to not stop listening to music, whether when you are training, on the way to work or when you are taking a walk down the street. And the best of all is that it costs you less than half.

Good sound and very comfortable

If you wanted to release a beautiful model, let it be comfortable and light, then you have hit the right button. The Sony WF-C500 are ideal for training or for any time when you need to listen to your favorite music or play a movie without disturbing anyone.

In addition, they can accompany you at any time, it doesn’t matter if it rains, because they offer IPX4 water resistance. Just like sweat won’t be a problem either. So you don’t have to worry about that at any time.

Now, if what really matters to you is that they sound good, the truth is that this Sony model does not disappoint in that sense either. Thanks to the DSEE technology, achieve great audio quality at all times. Basically, it restores the high-frequency and soft sounds that are lost during compression, thus delivering the best sound. On the other hand, you can customize the audio at any time thanks to the Sony equalizer on your app móvil Headphones Connect. Another plus that not all headphones offer right now.

With a top battery and at the best price

How’s the battery? Nothing bad. With a full charge it can offer up to 10 hours of use. And thanks to its charging case, in which you can store the headphones whenever you want, you can get up to 20 hours of use. In addition, they are compatible with fast charging, which gives you an extra hour of use with just 10 minutes of charging. Not bad, right?

On the other hand, it also has interesting functions such as Fast Pair from Google, with which you can pair Bluetooth headphones to your smartphone with just one touch. Just as you can also locate it quickly by ringing them and even checking their last location from the app. And you can perfectly use just one earbud if you prefer, instead of both at the same time.

As for the price, a real bargain. This model had a price of 99.95 euros. On the other hand, over time it has been decreasing. However, its price has never fallen so much. At Miravia, you have the opportunity to buy these auriculares Bluetooth de Sony for only 44.16 euros (by applying the welcome discount coupon, from the app you can get up to an additional 30% discount). If you have spent it, they are still really cheap compared to their original price, since they would cost you €51.95. Don’t think twice, and take a look at this offer.