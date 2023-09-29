

Reaction of relatives of the crossbow drama

Survivor Jan Mikhael sees similarities between Fouad L. and Kenzo K.: “We are deeply shocked by the shooting in Rotterdam. It raises questions about safety in the Netherlands. It appears that it concerns an individual with a worrying past.

The Netherlands should take decisive action against people who act in such a devastating manner. As a society, we cannot allow individuals who are already in the crosshairs of the law to have such a profound impact on our lives and on social peace. It creates an atmosphere in which everyone could feel unsafe, and that is a situation that we cannot and should not accept.”