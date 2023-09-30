The zodiac sign It has the same impact as luck for a person to win a prize in a game of chance.

Speaking of luck, these are the signs that will have it, at least in terms of money, during the month of October that begins this Sunday.

Fish

This is the sign with the greatest opportunity to win money in a lottery game.

This is due to the positive influence exerted by the planets Jupiter and Neptunesince they attract luck.

Gemini

This sign This is a moment of perfect alignment.

For this reason, it is very likely to select the numbers that could be winners in a lottery game.

Virgo

Being a sign of meticulous and perfectionist people, it causes those ruled by this zodiac sign choose well in a game of chance.

For all of these signs, patience is the key to success.

