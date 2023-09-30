Talking about autonomy is fine, but now the most important thing, and where we find the greatest variation, is in the fast charging of mobile phones: these are the fastest

People don’t have a good time when their battery runs out. Some are left without being able to order a taxi, others are left without communication, others without being able to withdraw money or on the ground because they had the metro card on their cell phone… which can ruin one’s day because, whether it is good or not, our lives are inside the mobile.

That is why it is important to take autonomy into account when buying a smartphone, either because you need it in your daily life or because you are hooked on TikTok. But the truth is that almost all mobile phones already have the classic 5,000 mAh battery and a similar screen size. They all last well throughout the day, unless you use it a lot and very intensely.

But those days come, and it is easy to find a plug in the middle of the day, but of course, there is no point in plugging it in for 5 minutes. Or, at least, that happened before. Now, in 5 minutes, there are cell phones that charge 50%, saving the day.

These are the phones that charge the fastest, although we recommend charging them normally every night so as not to degrade the battery quickly.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

The highest-end model of the new Xiaomi 13T Pro line, with up to 1 TB of storage and a top-of-the-range Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

The latest Xiaomi cucumber, which has just been released and has left us with good first impressions, charges in a snap with its 120W fast charge, which allows us to charge it to 100% in just 19 minutes and obtain 36% battery life. battery in only 5.

However, what stands out most about this model is its powerful Mediatek Dimmensity 9200+ processor, which is a real beast, and the use of Leica lenses again. The Xiaomi 13T Pro has a main sensor like the one we already saw in the Xiaomi 12T, 50 Mpx f/1.9 Sony IMX707, but this time with an optical system optimized by Leica with its Summicron antiglare coating.

realme GT3

realme GT3 comes equipped with a 240W fast charge and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that comes equipped to obtain the best performance in the mid-range.

The best ever. Its 4,600 mAh battery charges at a maximum power of 240W. It’s crazy: We managed to charge it from 0% to 100% in 10 minutes and to 50% only in 4 minutes.

The rest of the hardware is not bad either: a large 6.74″ 144 Hz OLED screen and the very powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Its main camera is 50 megapixels, although It also has a very competent wide-angle lens and macro camera. At Computer Hoy we have analyzed it and you can read our conclusions first-hand.

Motorola edge 40 Pro

This is Motorola’s top-of-the-range mobile for 2023 in non-folding format. It is the latest in hardware and comes with a very reasonable price.

He Motorola edge 40 Pro It has a very careful design, it is light and thin and it is very well balanced but, without a doubt, one of its best features is fast charging: to 100% in just 22 minutes and to 50% in just 8 minutes.

It is also one of the few mobile phones that mount a screen with a refresh rate of up to 165 Hzand one 60 Mpx selfie camera. It also has the most powerful processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage.

That is to say, it is the ideal mobile phone for those who love to enjoy specifications like this and a neat and lightweight operating system. If you want to know more, don’t miss our analysis and opinion of the Motorola edge 40 Pro.

realme 11 Pro+

200 Mpx for the main rear camera, in addition to two other 8 and 2 Mpx sensors. Its processor is the Mediatek Dimensity 7050, which is accompanied by a 5,000 mAh battery with 100 W charging.

Another fantastic realme terminal if what primarily interests us is its fast charging, since its 5,000 mAh battery can be charged up to 100W power al 100% in just 35 minutes and 50% in just 12 minutes.

The synthetic leather back is tastefully designed and gives it a different and elegant touch compared to the rest of current terminals, which all look the same. Its performance is more than enough with a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 and 8 GB of RAM. In screen and sound there is nothing to object, and they compete in the high range.

The realme 11 Pro+ has as another of its main attractions a 200 Mpx Samsung ISOCELL HP3 main sensor (Super QPD and Super OIS). You can read all the details in our in-depth analysis.

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G offers very balanced equipment that performs perfectly in each of the sections. It stands out for its good performance in photography and abundant power thanks to its processor.

One of the top phones of 2023, and the phone that has managed to return OnePlus to the most premium range on the market for performance and features.

In our tests, thanks to its 100W fast charging, We have managed to charge it to 100% in just 24 minutes and to 50% in just 9 minutes. Who doesn’t have 10 minutes and a USB-C cable on hand?

It also has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. (the best that exists on Android) with 8GB or 16GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of non-expandable storage, but that is more than enough for most cases. Its 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED screen has a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision video..

Although OnePlus tends to repeat sensors on its phones, this OnePlus 11 5G uses a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with very good quality. It also has a 48 megapixel ultra wide angle that finally offers great image and video quality. They also include a 32 megapixel telephoto camera.

