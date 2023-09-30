This way you can check the Android version of your old mobile phone, lest you run out of WhatsApp in just a few weeks.

On your mobile phone there are dozens of applications that are there to make your life much easier, highlighting the Applications banking, social networks and also instant messaging applications.

If you have a WhatsApp account, as is quite predictable, the application is compatible with most mobile phones on the market, except for the oldest ones.

Nevertheless, WhatsApp It is one of the most benevolent messaging applications since it allows its use even on mobile phones that have been launched on the market for many years, but this has a limit.

As WhatsApp itself confirms on its support page, Starting October 24, the application will no longer be compatible with devices lower than Android 5.0.

Specifically, WhatsApp will lose support for phones running Android 4.1, also known as Jelly Bean.

In principle you should not worry, because we are talking about an operating system from 10 years ago, but if you are using a very old phone or have a secondary mobile phone from a long time ago, it is likely that it could affect you.

How to check the Android version of your mobile

To know the version of Android that your mobile phone has, you simply have to go to settings.

Within settings or configuration, go to the bottom of the options and look for “about the phone”.

It should tell you the version of Android that you have installed and if possible an update.

If you have verified that you have a version lower than Android 5.0 and you cannot update to a more recent version, you will be left without WhatsApp on October 24 and the only solution will be to make the jump to a new mobile phone.