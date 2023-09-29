We have received a curious list related to one of Nintendo’s most notable franchises. In this case it is about Pokémon.

Pokémon Home is a very useful tool when it comes to exchanging Pokémon between titles and players, but There are several Pokémon which cannot currently be traded or whose appearance changes when doing so.. It should be noted that most of them are legendary, rare Pokémon or those that are only available through special events.

Pokémon that cannot be traded through the GTS

Mew

Celebi

Jirachi

Deoxys

Phione

Manaphy

Darkrai

Shaymin

Arceus

Victini

Keldeo

Meloetta

Genesect

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Magearna

Marshadow

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Other cases and Pokémon that undergo changes when exchanged or deposited in Pokémon Home

Costumed Pokémon from Pokémon GO will be transferred in their normal form, without the special clothing. The Pikachu and Eevee from Let’s GO Pikachu/Eevee and the fused forms of Necrozma, Kyurem and Calyrex cannot be transferred to Pokémon Home. Some Gigantamax forms cannot be transferred to Pokémon Legends: Arceus or Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. Nincada cannot be transferred from Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl to Pokémon Sword and Shield. Spinda or can be deposited in Pokémon Home from Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. The non-regular forms of Genesect, Darmanitan, Keldeo, and Castform are carried over to Pokémon Home as their normal or default forms. Cherrim sunny form will change shape to overcast when placed. The special forms of Palkia and Dialga present in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will change when deposited. Meloetta Dance form will change to its Lyrical form upon deposit. Hisui’s Voltorb and Electrode cannot be deposited from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home. Pokémon transferred from Let’s GO to Pokémon Sword and Shield cannot be transferred back to Let’s GO.

