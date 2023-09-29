Netflix continues to remain the favorite streaming platform for the content it uploads month after month; series, movies, movie classics, reality shows, Korean dramas, cartoons, anime, and a whole range that keeps users loyal.

October It will also arrive loaded with premieres, with original series, movies, documentaries and unmissable specials that have already generated expectations among Netflix fans.

From the return of beloved series, romances, teenage passions and intrigues, new horror proposals based on old classics and documentaries about the life and nature of our planet, These will be all the news that will arrive on Netflix in October.

Series premiering on Netflix in October

True Blood (Complete) October 1 The Good Doctor (season 6) October 4 Beckham (Miniseries). October 4 Lupine (Season 3) October 5 Hurry to Live (Season 1) October 5 Cry, Laugh, Win (Season 2) October 10 Goodnight World (Season 1) October 12 The Fall of the House of Usher (season 1) October 12 I woke up a vampire (season 1) October 17 Corpses (Miniserie) October 19 Neon lights (season 1) October 19 Elite (season 7) October 20 The key to paradise (season 1) October 20 Creature (Miniseries) October 20 Life on Our Planet (Season 1) October 25 PLUTO (Season 1) October 26 Tore (Season 1) October 27 Teletubbies (Season 1) October 31

Movies coming out in October

English: Escape Story October 1 Invitation to Murder October 6 Dancer October 6 Fair Play October 6 Spider-Man: No Way Home October 7 The Invisible Man October 10 Once Upon a Star October 11 Pact of silence October 11 The team meeting October 13 The lost city October 14 Chicken Run October 15 Clemency October 15 Trial of the devil October 17 Cryptoboy October 19 Old-fashioned dads October 20 Sister death October 27 The business of pain October 27

Documentaries coming to Netflix

Duel in the abyss, October 4 Camp Courage, October 15 Vjeran Tomic, the “Spider-Man” of Paris, October 20 Life on our planet, October 25

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions