“Liquid gold” has never looked so good with extra virgin olive oil. The rise in prices, fueled by drought, the rise in fertilizer prices, inflation and – the OCU warns – “clear speculation”, has turned the bottles of this pillar ingredient of Mediterranean gastronomy into almost a luxury good not to be missed. few Spanish homes. “Liquid gold” in every way. Result: there are those who have chosen to stockpile bottles, those who cross the border to buy it in other countries and those who are looking for a way to make their own homemade oil.

Anything so that its consumption is not a bitter pill to swallow.

A little context. No, it’s not your impression. Olive oil has become more expensive. And a lot. At Xataka we have already analyzed the trend in detail, delving into the causes, derivatives and consequences of a phenomenon well measured by consumers. At the end of August, the OCU calculated that the price of extra virgin olive oil had increased by 15.4% since the first half of July and that in some brands it was already above 12 euros per liter.

Not only that. Its price was well above that charged in neighboring countries, such as Italy, France and especially Portugal, where – the OCU estimated at the beginning of the month – white label oil cost 6.86 euros/liter, 27% less than the 8.21 that were requested for those same dates in Spain.

If the oil is through the roof… It’s time to look for solutions. That is what quite a few Spanish households have done, faced with the rise of a key ingredient in Mediterranean cuisine, choosing to use their ingenuity and look for solutions to alleviate the escalation. There were those who dedicated themselves to stockpiling bottles fearing that prices would become even more expensive with the 2023 campaign, those who took the car to travel to Portugal and benefit from its prices and those who looked for cheaper substitutes. Even in restaurants, refillable oil containers were once again seen, banished several years ago from dining rooms to guarantee the quality of the product.

What if I prepare my own oil? That is another of the solutions that have been put on the table. The increase in prices in supermarkets has been accompanied by a sudden interest in how to prepare homemade oil, with videos, tutorials, tips and TikTokers included in oil artisans. “I know I don’t have the right tools, but as they say in English, a good worker never blames his tools,” explained Reydelacomida in a piece in which he shares his experience and the conclusion he reached after several hours of work and use an imprecise amount of olives: “I don’t know if it’s very profitable.”

But how do you do it? If you decide to embark on the adventure and prepare your own homemade oil, you must follow some basic steps, as the Florencio Aguilera company reminds us: the first thing is to have the necessary amount of olive, a fruit that, as far as possible, has not been harvested for a long time. too much time. With this material it is necessary to use a mill, blender or even a Thermomix-type kitchen robot to set up “a small oil mill”: the stone is removed, the fruit is crushed, kneaded or beaten to break the emulsion of water and oil and Then use a cloth bag to press the olives and begin decanting.

However, preparing olive oil in the home kitchen has its own handicaps, beyond the hours and work that must be invested in the preparation of the “liquid gold”: the impact of the drought on olive production itself. “In an average campaign we collect around 1,350,000 tons, this year we foresee 660,000, the same as last year; that is, in two campaigns we are going to collect what we should harvest in one,” acknowledged Cristóbal Cano, at the end of August, vice-secretary general of Sectoral Union Action of UPA, to Newtral.

The example of Villajoyosa. Having olives is less problematic in Villajoyosa, a town in Alicante. Your city council recently launched a proposal that is as striking as it is revealing of the scope of the “oil crisis”: it will allow its neighbors to collect olives from the 532 municipally owned olive trees so that they can make oil. “The idea is to help citizens, since they can obtain large quantities of olives for their own consumption or manufacture oil in the oil mills in the area,” the authorities of the municipality, where there are around 34,000 people, tell Nius Diario. All while oil consumption plummets precisely due to rising prices.

It is not the only Spanish town hall in which the olive has crept onto the agenda. A few hundred kilometers away, in Fuentelencina, Guadalajara, the City Council has also decided to issue an order, although with a quite different tone: in an attempt to preserve the local trees, it has prohibited the collection of almonds and olives from municipal trees without permission.

