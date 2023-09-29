Dazn confirms itself as a reference platform for women’s football: Serie A will be the sixth women’s tournament available in the app

The partnership between FIGC and Dazn is consolidated, who today announced the arrival of the Women’s Serie A eBay on the live streaming and sports entertainment platform for the 2023-2024 season. Dazn confirms itself as a reference platform for women’s football: the Italian championship will in fact be the sixth women’s tournament available in the app, in addition to the Champions League and the English, Spanish, German and US championships.

date

—

The collaboration is scheduled to start this weekend with the second day. Rome and Como will take to the field on Saturday 30 September at 3pm. On Sunday, Napoli-Milan will compete at 12.30 pm, Sassuolo-Pomigliano at 2.30 pm and Juventus-Sampdoria at 6 pm. The day will close with Inter-Fiorentina on Monday 2 October at 6 pm. The women’s Serie A will be visible to all Dazn subscribers who have activated a START, STANDARD or PLUS subscription.

Women’s football will be broadcast for the first time not only on Dazn, but also free-to-air on Rai channels. We remind you that Dazn, thanks to the agreement with S&T Sports, also broadcasts in the USA, Canada, Japan, Germany, Austria, Spain, Switzerland, Ireland, Great Britain, Portugal, Belgium and Poland. The matches of the women’s national team at the World Cup on Rai 2 in June exceeded a 20% share. An important moment for the development of women’s football in Italy: in 2023 there was an increase of over 30% in revenues from TV rights and sponsorships.