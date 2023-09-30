Despite being better than the first, The Wheel of Time 2 has lost a lot of audience and Amazon marketing is the key.

Audience data indicates a decrease in the number of viewers compared to season 1, despite the fact that critically the second season of The Wheel of Time is being very well received. So where is the problem?

There has been speculation that the strikes may have influenced this scenario, but it is also evident that Amazon has decided to reduce its investment in marketing. When season 1 was released, it was prominently promoted in the season itself. However, this time, finding a new episode involves active searching, without banners or notifications.

Lack of advertising in the real world.

Real-world marketing has also been lacking. While many streaming series feature television ads and street billboards, season 2 of The Wheel of Time has gone unnoticed in this regard. This has led to many potential viewers not even knowing it is available.

The wheel of time

It is relevant to mention that the third season has been confirmed, which is more disconcerting, since it means that Amazon is betting big on this series based on the saga of James Oliver Rigney, Jr (Robert Jordan). However, marketing is conspicuous by its absence and that has caused it to lose its audience.

The future of The Wheel of Time.

The lack of promotion may have an impact on the decision of whether or not to renew the series for a fourth season. While season 1 had issues and mixed reception, its success ensured a renewal for seasons 2 and 3. Let’s hope the reduced viewership numbers don’t result in the cancellation of season 4.

In short, Amazon appears to have fallen short in its marketing effort for Wheel of Time season 2, even though the series is getting more favorable reviews. We hope that this lack of promotion does not affect the future of one of the most promising fantasy series on the streaming platform.

