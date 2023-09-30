Vinto Motor is a new brand, belonging to the Chongqing Sokon group, born recently and known only in the local market, but which offers aesthetically well-made models, with cutting-edge technical equipment at an attractive price. In recent months we told you about crossover GS, powered by a 500 cc parallel twin with 54 HP and now the company has presented the GP660 at the fair. It is a sports bike, equipped with a four-cylinder in-line engine that resembles the Honda unit equipped on the CBR650R in layout and is credited with around 100 HP. On a technical level we know very little, except that it boasts a nice single-sided swingarm, upside down fork, double front disc with double piston calipers and exhaust terminal located under the tail. The aesthetics instead flaunts sporty but rather shaped lines, with aerodynamic front and rear wings.

The price? It’s not known yet, but it could certainly be very competitive.