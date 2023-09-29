The US Government is doing everything in its power to prevent cutting-edge lithographic equipment from reaching China. The most advanced chip manufacturing machines currently available are the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) equipment produced by the Dutch company ASML and which They only have TSMC, Intel and Samsung. In all likelihood, in the coming years the South Korean company SK Hynix and the American companies GlobalFoundries and Micron will also have them, but not the Chinese SMIC or Hua Hong Semiconductor.

At least not the lithography equipment that ASML makes. The Chinese Government is financially supporting its chip and lithography machine manufacturers with multimillion-dollar subsidies with the purpose of expediting the development of its own EUV equipment. Some of the companies that are benefiting from this impulse are SMIC, Hua Hong Semiconductor, Honghu Suzhou Semiconductor Technology, Naura Technology Group or Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment. However, we must not overlook that in China there are not only Chinese companies; Many foreign companies also have manufacturing plants there.

The role of Samsung and SK Hynix in China

The tense relationship currently prevailing between the US-led alliance and China has placed some US and Asian companies that have chip manufacturing plants in the latter country in a very delicate position. The South Korean companies Samsung and SK Hynix are the two most disadvantaged, or, at least, the ones that are protesting most vigorously. Both have factories in China, and are also state-of-the-art plants equipped with very advanced lithography machines.

Samsung and SK Hynix will be able to send lithography equipment to their factories in China indefinitely, but it is not yet clear what kind of machines they are.

Throughout this year, these two companies have maintained very intense negotiations with the US Department of Commerce because this institution is responsible for approving the export of lithography equipment that incorporates US technologies or patents. Samsung and SK Hynix need to send new integrated circuit manufacturing machines to their plants in China to protect their competitiveness, and without the approval of the US Administration they cannot do so.

The lithography equipment manufactured by ASML most certainly incorporates American technologies (without going any further, the ultraviolet light source of the UVE and UVP machines is produced by the Californian company Cymer). And presumably the lithographic equipment of Tokyo Electron, Nikon and Canon as well, which gives the US the power to control which countries can use this technology. Last year, Samsung and SK Hynix obtained special permission from the US Administration to ship lithography equipment to their plants in China, but this export license expires shortly.

The US Department of Commerce has not officially confirmed it yet (it will probably do so in the next few hours), but the South Korean news agency Yonhap has anticipated that Samsung and SK Hynix will be able to send lithography equipment to their factories in China indefinitely. What has not yet emerged is what type of machines they will be able to bring to these plants, but it is unlikely that they will have permission to send SVU equipment to them. And it’s a problem for both. Samsung produces NAND Flash chips in Xian, and SK Hynix manufactures DRAM ICs in Wuxi and NAND Flash in Dalian. Equipping these plants with cutting-edge equipment can make all the difference in your business.

