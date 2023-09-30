The US government said Serbia was massing troops and weapons on the border with Kosovo, and called on the Serbian government to withdraw them immediately. Speaking to the press on Friday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby described the “major military deployment” of tanks and artillery as a “destabilizing development”: “There is concern, they don’t look like a group of soldiers who came together just to stay there,” Kirby said, although the army’s purpose is not yet clear.

Last week in Kosovo there was an armed attack by a group of Serbian men which resulted in the death of four people (a Kosovar policeman and three members of the group). The attack had interrupted a period of relative calm in Kosovo after the great tensions of this spring, and had caused rather belligerent reactions on both the Kosovar and Serbian sides: a clear sign that the negotiations to normalize relations between the two countries which from months have been carried out by the European Union and have not yet achieved any results.

