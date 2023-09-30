Over the weekend the United Nations will send a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh, the now former separatist state located in Azerbaijani territory: this was announced by the United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, and the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov confirmed the news; it will be the first time in 30 years that a UN mission has entered the region. Last week the Azerbaijani army militarily attacked Nagorno-Karabakh and forced the local authorities to surrender in just two days.

Dujarric explained that the objective of the mission will be to assess the situation and identify the humanitarian needs of both the people who have decided, at least for now, to remain in the region, and those who are abandoning it.

In fact, around 100 thousand ethnic Armenian people have abandoned their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh to go to Armenia over the course of this week, the majority of those who until now lived in the area.

Nagorno Karabakh is a territory that until a few days ago had around 120 thousand inhabitants, mainly ethnic Armenians. Since 1993 it was a small de facto independent state. The area had been at the center of ethnic and territorial claims for decades, which in the past had also caused two wars in which thousands of people were killed.

On Thursday, the president of Nagorno Karabakh, Samvel Sahramanyan, announced that he had signed a decree that officially sanctioned the dissolution of the separatist republic starting from January 1, 2024, effectively confirming the surrender to Azerbaijan. Many ethnic Armenians who lived in Nagorno Karabakh now fear persecution, and for this reason most of them have already left the former breakaway state and the country.

