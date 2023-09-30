Is it really Dinklage who brings The Toxic Avenger to life? Discover the complex collaboration behind the mask

Just when you thought you knew everything about the Toxic Avenger reboot, along comes a plot twist that will leave you speechless. We were all hoping to see Peter Dinklage as the tainted superhero, but it turns out there’s literally someone else under that grotesque mask.

The true face of The Toxic Avenger

Macon Blair, director of the film, shook the networks by announcing that it is not Peter Dinklage who is behind the character’s ugly prosthetics. It’s something no one expected! British actress Luisa Guerreiro is the one who really brings The Toxic Avenger to life.

But don’t stop at just that, because there is more. Peter Dinklage he did not play a passive role. She recorded all the character’s scenes so that Guerreiro could study her voice and his movements. The actress dove deep into this material, examining everything from tone to the actor’s pacing.

A cycle of interpretations

“What Luisa did was, and this is the exciting thing, Peter performed the entire movie on video as The Toxic Avenger,” reveals Macon Blair. “Luisa takes those recordings, memorizes them and studies them. Then Peter, six months later, comes back and re-interprets her voice based on what she did.” It is a fascinating game of mirrors: Luisa imitates Peter, who then imitates Luisa.

Those first leaked images of The Toxic Avenger that ended up being deleted were not actually Dinklage’s. But we will see the acclaimed actor as Winston Gooze, the alter ego before the transformation, in future promotional materials.

The challenge of reimagining a classic: Who is the real Winston Gooze?

The revelation about who is really under the mask of The Toxic Avenger has sparked interest not only in actress Luisa Guerreiro, but also in the story of Winston Gooze, the superhero’s alter ego. Played by Peter Dinklage, Winston is the heart and soul of the characterand understanding its origin is essential to appreciate the complexities of this new adaptation.

Winston Gooze’s character has evolved over time. In the original 1984 version, he is a kind of antihero who becomes a fighter against corruption and pollution. This new reboot dives into environmental issues in a deeper way, turning Winston into a symbol of the fight against the forces destroying the planet. Dinklage, known for his nuanced roles, has the opportunity to bring a new dimension to a character who is already an icon in the world of cult cinema. With the bar high, it will be interesting to see how this acclaimed actor manages to maintain the legacy of The Toxic Avenger while he introduces fresh and contemporary elements.

Expectations for the restart

The new Toxic Avenger has received rave reviews, and currently holds a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie of Macon Blair dives into environmental issues as Winston Gooze battles the forces of evil. Respecting the original spirit of Troma, the film feels like a natural evolution of its 1984 predecessor.

For the uninitiated, The Toxic Avenger is a 1984 creation by indie studio Troma Entertainment and has achieved cult status. The character has inspired sequels, a comic book series, and even a 1991 animated series called The Toxic Crusaders.

Of course, the long-awaited remake has not yet announced a theatrical release date, but one thing is certain: this reboot is ready to captivate a new generation of fans, as well as the usual ones and who knows if it could become a saga as long-lived as the original and expand this entire universe of the Toxic Avenger, now that it is becoming fashionable to franchise this type of productions.