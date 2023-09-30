Blood and gore are guaranteed in this re-release that promises to be faithful to the original spirit of The Toxic Avenger

Have you ever wondered what happens when a deformed hero take justice into your own hands? Legendary Entertainment gives us the answer with the first uncensored trailer for its remake of The Toxic Avenger, directed by Macon Blair. Far from being a cheap imitation, this re-release captures the anarchy and twisted humor that made the Troma original famous.

Macon Blair has given a surprising twist to the identity of the man under the prosthetic makeup. He is not Peter Dinklage, as many assumed, but the British actress Luisa Guerreiro. “She is a complete warrior. 30 pounds of makeup foam, motors all over her face to move her eyebrows and stuff like that,” Blair revealed.

Toxie through time

In the trailer, Toxie, whose face remains hidden, releases a ultra-violent justice against the Nasty Lads, villains who have taken over a local restaurant. This scenario appears to be directly inspired by the character’s introduction in the original Troma film.

Decades before superheroes dominated the box office, The Toxic Avenger made his way as an antihero for underground culture. The original 1984 film not only poked fun at the conventional image of the superhero, but also delved into serious issues like bullying and environmental pollution. While the special effects may have seemed crude, it was this same raw authenticity that made it a cult hit. Now, almost 40 years later, this figure’s impact on pop culture remains relevant, and the anticipation around the remake is proof of that.

On the other hand, when we talk about deformed and unconventional heroes, it is impossible not to remember figures like Deadpool o Spawn. These characters, who also operate on the margins of justice, share thematic similarities with The Toxic Avenger. Both challenge traditional notions of what a hero should be and have gained passionate fans who appreciate their acid humor and no-holds-barred approach to violence. This new relaunch of The Toxic Avenger has the potential to bring in a new generation of fans who enjoy heroes who break the mold.

With almost 40 years of history, the legacy of The Toxic Avenger It is immense. Debuting in 1984, Melvin Ferd Junko III goes from loser to toxic hero after being bullied at school. In this new approach, Peter Dinklage plays Winston Gooze, a janitor who, after falling into a toxic waste deposit, transforms into the deformed hero. Like the original, this version is packed with environmental themes and a showdown against the forces of evil and corruption.

Beyond the big screen

Let’s not forget that The Toxic Avenger has transcended beyond its original film. The franchise has spawned multiple sequels, a comic book series, and even a short-lived animated series in 1991 titled “The Toxic Crusaders.”

This remake, in addition to Dinklage and Guerreiro, has names like Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood y Kevin Bacon.

What’s next for the toxic hero?

A theatrical release date has yet to be announced, leaving fans eager to find out more details. But if one thing is clear, it is that the spirit of Original Toxic Avenger is still alive and well, with a modern touch that promises to please both long-time fans and new generations.

Don’t miss the trailer and tell us what you think in the comments. With its “R” rating for violence and gore, as Troma tradition dictates, this remake will undoubtedly give a lot to talk about in the geek universe. Ready to immerse yourself in a new dose of chaos and toxic violence?