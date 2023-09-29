Although the Duffer brothers and the other Stranger Things writers return to work, filming cannot begin yet.

This week has come the long-awaited end to the Hollywood writers’ strike that kept series like Stranger Things on standby, waiting for a satisfactory agreement. The serie of Netflix was finalizing preparations to start filming when the Writers Guild of America (WGA) called the strike.

Have been 148 days in which the Stranger Things writers’ room has had the lights out, but the WGA reached an agreement this week with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) which has put an end to the disputes. It is true that, although the strike has been called off, the agreement will be voted on at the beginning of October in the union.

One of the points of friction that led to the strike is artificial intelligencean area in which the union has achieved an appropriate degree of protection for screenwriters.

Obviously, and as you may have in mind, although the writers return to work, Stranger Things cannot simply start filming. He Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has also been on strike since July. The parties will negotiate in the coming days in the hope of reaching an agreement.

Stranger Things goes back to work… half-heartedly

With the end of the writers’ strike, the writers of Stranger Things have not been able to avoid joking about the aforementioned problem that exists while SAG-AFTRA does not call off the actors’ strike.

Through Twitter (X), the account of the writers’ room of the series NetflixStranger Writers, has shared an acidic message that, while it holds out hope for a happy ending to the other Hollywood strike, contains a dart about artificial intelligence and how it affects actors.

And, like the scriptwriters, one of the points of friction between actors and studios is the use of AI that several production companies have been carrying out for a few years.

The writers of Stranger Things joke about what the final season of the series could look like if SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP do not reach an agreement, with Steve, the character of Joe Keerygenerated by CGI and more similar to Kasuga in Like a Dragon than to the actor himself.

We will be attentive and hopeful that the actors also reach their long-awaited agreement and the industry begins to loosen up after these months of strike. When Stranger Things returns to work, we will tell you about it here, at HobbyCine de Hobby Consolas.