The Spanish parliament on Friday rejected for the second time the vote of confidence in the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, for the formation of the new government after the July elections. The vote lost by Feijóo is the second after Wednesday’s. As required by the Spanish Constitution, the confidence vote was voted twice: in the first, an absolute majority of votes in parliament is needed (i.e. 176 deputies in favour) and then, if the first vote fails, the second time it is sufficient for the candidate prime minister to have more votes in favor than against.

In both cases, as widely expected, things didn’t go well for Feijóo. In Friday’s vote you obtained 172 votes in favor and 176 against. Now it is expected that King Felipe VI, who is the head of state in Spain, will give the position to the leader of the Socialist Party and outgoing prime minister Pedro Sánchez, and within a few weeks the parliament will be called to vote again on the trust.

Sánchez has a better chance of succeeding than Feijóo, even though his Socialist Party came second in the elections, because he is very close to assembling a broad and diverse coalition. Negotiations, however, are still ongoing, especially with the Catalan independence party Junts per Catalunya, which has imposed some rather onerous conditions on Sánchez.

However, Feijóo’s failure was already practically certain, so much so that he himself, both in the speech of the parliamentary session on Wednesday, when the first vote took place, and in that on Friday, had in fact spoken not as the candidate to form a new government, but as the leader of the opposition to the government that Sánchez is expected to form in the coming weeks.

Now King Felipe VI will open a new round of consultations to find a candidate to entrust with the task of forming a government: it will almost certainly be Sánchez. Some Socialist Party sources told País that the vote of confidence for Sánchez could be scheduled for October 17 or 24. If he manages to convince the independentists, Sánchez should obtain 178 votes in favor, just above the absolute majority of seats: this means that he could be elected already on the first ballot.

If, on the contrary, he also fails to form a government, it is almost certain that the elections will be repeated. The final date is November 27th: then he will return to vote.