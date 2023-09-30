Geopolitics stuff. And of history. One of the most vibrant chapters of the space chronicle was written during the convulsive cold war that kept half the world divided between two blocs led by Washington and Moscow. In 1957 the USSR launched Sputnik 1, the first satellite successfully placed in orbit around the Earth, four years later another milestone was achieved with Vostok 1 and in 1969 what was surely the greatest achievement of that unbridled race was achieved. with Apollo 11 and Neil Armstrong’s famous moonwalk. Today the scenario is very different. Or not. The Soviet Union is now history, but another space struggle continues with two powerful contenders in the fight: the US and China.

Theirs is a space race… and checkbooks.

A new space race. NASA administrator Bill Nelson has just openly acknowledged it. During an interview with the BBC, the manager, the visible head of the agency, openly admitted that the United States is “in a space race with China to return to the Moon.”

And of course, its purpose is to use all means to ensure that the North American nation “arrives first.” His words are reminiscent of the struggle of the 60s and 70s of the last century, although with some important differences that go far beyond the fact that the opponent is now Beijing instead of Moscow. And above all, they come accompanied by a huge investment from both sides.

With our sights set on the Moon… and our pockets. Nobody said that conquering space was easy. Not cheap. In their struggle, both Washington and Beijing have had to open the investment tap. The Statista tables reflect that last year US government spending on space programs was close to 62 billion dollars, while China added 12 billion, significantly above Japan (4,900), France (4,200), Russia (3,400), Germany (2,500) or India (1,900). At a global level, spending reached a record of 103,000 million in 2022, which easily exceeds the 92,400 registered in 2021.

Is there more data? Yes. And they help us understand the scope and evolution of the bet in each of the countries. The investment allocated by NASA to its ambitious Artemis program, with which it wants to take the first woman and the next man to the Moon and advance the exploration of the lunar south pole, is expected to reach $93 billion by 2025. Each launch of the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion capsule would cost more than $4 billion.

Space.com provides a figure that helps contextualize this investment: the budget of the Apollo program ended up rising in 1973 to a total of 23.6 billion dollars, a sum that would be equivalent to more than 136 billion today. At that time, in full space effervescence and in conflict with the USSR, NASA spending accounted for a maximum of almost 4.5% of the federal budget (1966), a value that decreased over time until it remained at 1% already in 1975.

And in China? China has its own space aspirations, roadmap and investments. All with the purpose of becoming the second nation to send humans to the Moon. This summer, during a summit held in Wuhan, the deputy chief engineer of the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) revealed some keys to the country’s plans to promote a manned lunar mission in the short or medium term: before 2030. The goal is to go beyond the moon landing.

What China aspires to is to create a research post over the next decade, an ambitious objective similar to that of the US agency, which includes the establishment of a lunar base in Artemis. The Chinese effort comes accompanied by its own deployment of funds: although there are no official figures, the consulting firm Euroconsult estimates that Beijing’s investment in space exploration reached $5.8 billion in 2019. Its calculation for 2022 is even higher.

A similar race, but not the same. That’s how it is. The new space race, openly recognized by Bill Nelson, may be reminiscent of the one carried out by Washington and Moscow in the second half of the 20th century, but it is certainly not the same. First because there are more actors on the board. Russia and India have just demonstrated this in their efforts to reach the Moon, an adventure that ended with disparate results in both countries: while Russia failed in its first attempt to return to the satellite in 47 years, the Indian agency managed At the end of August, deposit the Vikram module near the lunar south pole.

However, the US and China stand out in the new space struggle for several reasons: their significant investment flow in space programs, well reflected in the Statista tables, and the fact that China has already achieved important milestones, such as successfully sending to Earth samples from the Moon or have your space station. Both global powers also maintain a tense relationship that goes beyond the space race. “What worries me is that we find water at the south pole of the Moon, China gets there and says it’s our area,” Nelson says.

Hand in hand with companies. Another important peculiarity of the 21st century space race, as Nelson also admits, is that the private sector has assumed a crucial role in allowing NASA to share the heavy costs of space exploration and take advantage of “the creativity of space entrepreneurs.” private”. A good example is SpaceX, which has developed Starship and in 2021 won a juicy contract of almost 3 billion to build a landing module; or Blue Origin, which has also received a generous pinch.

The two firms, promoted by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, respectively, are perhaps the most visible in the booming space sector, but they are by no means the only ones that have set their sights on it or on receiving funds from NASA. The BBC network assures that during the year until September 2021, the agency’s spending in the US economy amounted to approximately $71.2 billion, 10.7% more than during the previous period.

Images: NASA/Joel Kowsky and Statista

