It shows that September is about to say goodbye. This afternoon we informed you about the next games that will join PlayStation Plus and now it is Amazon’s turn, because it has published the list of video games that will be enabled for download for free in October with Prime Gaming.

As we have been accustomed to the service for a long time, all of them will not be published at once. Instead, they will arrive in small batches every seven days, specifically on Thursdays, starting on October 5 and continuing until October 26, which will leave us with a total of seven games that we can obtain over the next month. .

The most important of all of them is Ghostwire Tokyo, the work of Tango Gameworks that heads this list that you can see in more detail below:

October 5th: Grund (Prime Gaming)

October 5th: Ghostwire Tokyo (Epic Games Store)

October 12 °: The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters – Deluxe Edition (GOG)

October 12 °: Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp (GOG)

October 19: The Textorcist (GOG)

October 19: Golden Light (Epic Games Store)

October 26th: Super Adventure Hand (Prime Gaming)

As you can see, some of them will be codes to redeem in the GOG and Epic Games Store digital stores. The rest will become part of your Prime Gaming catalog and also you will keep them foreverbecause once caught they will become yours, regardless of whether you continue paying the subscription or not.

In addition, you will have the opportunity to get rewards for many other titles, such as World of Warcraft, Diablo 4, League of Legends, Fall Guys, Dead Island 2 and many more.

