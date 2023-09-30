This Friday, September 29, it premiered through the plataforma ViXthe Mexican series “She walks alone”starring Paulina Dávila, Alicia Jaziz and Christopher von Uckermann. Son 10 episodes that put their own accent on the genre of “whodunit” or the art of finding the culprit.

The series explores the history of “Carla” (Paulina), a young high school teacher who is tasked with investigating allegations of sexual harassment against a colleague and friend, “Ricardo” (Christopher). The accusations greatly surprise the school and its community, since “Ricardo” is a very beloved teacher. Instinctively, “Carla” does not want to believe the accusations because she made them “Daniela” (Alicia), a complicated and problematic student at school. As she unravels the case and with the plot twists, “Carla” once again remembers her adolescence. As she seeks justice in the present, she also tries to heal from the past.

By the way THE REPORTER spoke with Paulina and Alicia about this project, in fact Jaziz highlighted that it is about telling necessary stories on screen. “We like to emphasize a lot that it is a series made, for the most part, by women and that makes the dialogue and the way of seeing it different both on camera and in direction and in heads of departments, I dare say that almost 90 % were women and that seems to me to be consistent with what the story is about. Which is not a series where there is resentment towards men, it has nothing to do with that, it is just a plot that needed to be told from Adriana Pelusi (the writer), who is fascinating.

For Paulina This series is very complete in every way. “It is a very entertaining series, I already had the chance to see the episodes and I feel very proud of what we did and I think we all share the feeling that it was rigorous work that was a challenge in many ways, it is a series that is inspired in real events and that unfortunately continues to happen, so to the extent that space and visibility are given to projects that touch on sensitive topics, there are points of meeting and identification with the public.

Paulina, in the role of a vocational counselor, is involved in resolving this fact by confronting her principles, her relationship with the accused teacher, her interaction with “Daniela” and even the fact will make her remember her past. “Carla finds herself in that uncomfortable place where she ends up playing detective in a case that not only involves her personally, but she is also not prepared for it, but life puts her in that situation and many times, circumstances like this make you They put themselves between a rock and a hard place to take a position and I believe that in that sense that is why the audience connects with Carla, because you accompany her in wanting to discover the truth. And fortunately this is a limited series of 10 chapters where at In the end you will discover with her what really happened.

Finally, Alicia highlights that also It is important to give a voice to adolescents, who also have a lot to say. In her case, “Daniela”, her character, is a hostile, rebellious and combative girl, but she also undergoes a transformation episode after episode.

“It’s a character that I like a lot, because of the Daniela that you see in episode one, the one that you see in episode 10, you begin to understand and empathize with her, you end up loving her. But of course, even I told the director , ‘but what’s wrong with Daniela, she’s a rebellious person.’ And I’m very grateful that this is highlighted, because it’s part of the dialogue that the series invites you to do. And we put too much judgment on people, on situations. and the dynamics of this type of people and abuse, but as the story goes on, well (as a spectator) you also lose that judgment.”

