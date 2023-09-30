How much do you know about the ins and outs of the movie The Amazing Spider-Man directed by Marc Webb?

After the cancellation of Spider-Man 4which marked the departure of Sam Raimi and your team, Avi Arad y Laura Ziskin They continued to be convinced that they would be able to recover their lost greatness, without realizing that connected universes were what the public demanded. Thus, in 2012, it saw the light The Amazing Spider-Mana reboot that meant the adventures of one of the most iconic characters in Marvel They could not intersect with those of others like Iron Man, Thor, Hulk or the Captain Americaeven though it was something very common in comics.

Marc Webb He was the director in charge of bringing to fruition The Amazing Spider-Manafter other names had been considered, such as Wes Anderson o David Finchernot because of his peculiar last name, but because Sony I had worked with him before and things had worked out quite well. The director was quite clear that, just as had been done before with BatmanI could tell an adventure Spiderman as close as possible to reality, without forgetting the youth romances and, of course, the fantastic elements.

The collection Ultimate Spider-Man It also helped Marc Webb for your movie, since Stan Lee He never stopped too much to think about his missing parents. Peter, while Brian Michael Bendis Yes, he had gone deeper into that topic. So, Richard y Mary Parkerembodied by Campbell Scott y Elizabeth Davidrespectively, became an important part of the plot of The Amazing Spider-Manwhile Curt Connorsformer partner of the father of Peterwhich gave life Rhys Ifanswould become the villain known as the Lizard.

Marc Webb wanted to The Amazing Spider-Man will focus on Peter looking for his father while he found himself, which made the uncle figure Ben would be blurred, even though Martin Sheen He offered an interpretation so correct that it made Aunt May of Sally Field pale next to him. Much of the blame lay in a hastily written script by James Vanderbiltwith recycled material from what would have been the Spider-Man 4 by Sam Raimi and touches by Alvin Sargent y Steve Kloves.

It seems incredible that at this point in the article we have not yet mentioned Andrew Garfieldin charge of embodying Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Mana role that other actors also opted for, such as Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Johnson, Jamie Bell, Alden Ehrenreich, Frank Dillane o Josh Hutcherson. The interpretation of Andrew Garfield in the film The Social Network (2010), was decisive in choosing him to be Spiderman.

However, although the actor showed off the hero’s humorous verbiage, some aspects of the character did not quite fit with the nerdy nerd that we had all read about in the comics, such as the fact that he stood up to Flash Thompson for abusing another classmate or for walking through the school hallways on a skateboard. However, the last mentioned scenes were taken as a basis for the subsequent balances of Spidermanwhich were filmed with real specialists, since Marc Webb I wanted to use CGI as little as necessary.

It was decided that the costume that the superhero would wear in The Amazing Spider-Man I had to make the viewer believe that any fifteen-year-old kid would be able to make it, so they chose fabrics typical of cycling or winter sports. For this reason, there came to be a rift between the designer Kym Barrett y James Achesonwhen creating a suit with wrinkles, imperfections and stitching.

A great cause for discussion arose when deciding whether the net launchers would be organic or mechanical. When Brian Michael Bendis was called to the office Amy Pascalhis vote in favor of the second option was the one that tipped a balance that, until that moment, was in perfect balance.

A good way to mark differences between the previous saga and the new one, the love interest of Peter Parker Change of Mary Jane Watson a Gwen Stacywhich was brilliantly performed by Emma Stonedespite the fact that other actresses, such as Imoogen Poots, Ophelia Lovibond y Lili Collins They also opted for the role. However, beyond her physical appearance, she had little to do with Gwen Stacy of The Amazing Spider-Man with her comic counterpart, since, for example, here she was presented as a brilliant scientist who combined her work in Oscorp with their classes.

On the other hand, the header of Ultimate Spider-Manin which Peter confessed to Gwen his secret identity, probably served as inspiration for Vanderbilt, Sargent y Ziskin to insert that plot into the plot of the movie.

In the saga of Sam Raimi, Dylan Baker didn’t get his doctor Connors became the Lizardbut Rhys Ifans he achieved it in The Amazing Spider-Man. However, although digital effects were used, so that the character maintained the ability to speak, preserving the actor’s features, it was decided to eliminate the characteristic snout that the villain sported in the comics.

To simulate the doctor’s stump Connorshis arm was sheathed in a green glove (baptized as Gustavo, by the famous television frog), which was then deleted in post-production. The truth is that he gave a brilliant performance as the Lizard of The Amazing Spider-Manin addition to standing out for being the first cinematic villain of this superhero, since the films of Tobey Maguirein ending up in jail, instead of dead or a fugitive from justice.

Of course, the alter ego of Peter Parker and the Lizard show us a few good battles throughout The Amazing Spider-Manone of them clearly inspired by the version Ultimate of the character and with Stan Lee making his usual cameo. The cobwebs also had the opportunity to shine in these battles, as well as the use of 3D for the swings of the protagonist, whose subjective perspective emulated those of Nicholas Hammondin addition to producing vertigo for the viewer.

Like Sam Raimi in his trilogy, Marc Webb also unmasked Spiderman when he had the opportunity, although his way of doing it was more natural and without the need for cheap tricks, as shown in the scene in which he rescues a child from a bridge and lends him his mask to show him that he is a human being like he.

In The Amazing Spider-Man, Denis Leary He abandoned his usual role as a comic actor to become serious as Captain George Stacy, which makes the hero behave as such and not seek revenge, which emphasizes the motto of power and responsibility without needing to mention it. The death of the police officer, at the end of the film, presents some similarities with that of the comic, with a promise that involves Gwen. However, unlike in the comics, here he asks Peter to stay away from her. We all know how expensive it was going to cost the couple in love with her not to be able to keep that promise.

It is curious that The Amazing Spider-Maninitially, was about to be the title of the second part of the saga of Sam Raimi. The truth was that, although this new journey had certain parallels with the previous trilogy, such as the way the character moved and that everything revolved around a love story, Marc Webb He preferred to dispense with the timelessness and iconicity of those three films to adapt the film to the social and aesthetic modes of the time and reduced the importance of the uncle Benas we have already commented, and, above all, of the Daily Bugle in the film, while the plot involving the parents of Peter ate up a lot of the footage.

The Amazing Spider-Man cost 230 million dollars and was number one in its first weekend, but was then neglected by the public due to the premiere of The Avengers. Even so, in its first two days, it managed to raise just over 62 million, while, thanks to the international box office, it managed to exceed 750.

Well before the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man, Marvel A second part had already been announced for some time and even, somewhat later, a third was scheduled, all of them revolving around the plot of the parents of Peter. There was also talk of a spin-off of Poison and another of The Sinister Six or some female spider character, even though The Amazing Spider-Man had to deal with footage cuts and the possibility that Marc Webb to withdraw from the project, since its continuity was not yet assured.