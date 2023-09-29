Pairetto will manage Lecce-Napoli, Salernitana-Inter entrusted to Abisso

The referee appointments for the seventh matchday of Serie A, which starts tomorrow, have been announced.

Lecce-Napoli, tomorrow at 3pm: Pairetto, assistants Meli and Alassio. Fourth assistant: Collu. Var: Paternal

Milan-Lazio, tomorrow at 6pm: Massa, assistants Vecchi and Perrotti. Fourth assistant: Ghersini. Var: Mazzoleni.

Salernitana-Inter, tomorrow at 8.45pm: Abisso, assistants Vivenzi and Garzelli. Fourth assistant: Manganiello. Var: Irrati.

Bologna-Empoli, Sunday 12.30pm: Maresca, assistants Palermo and Margani. Fourth assistant: Santoro. Var: Greenhouse.

Udinese-Genoa, tomorrow at 3pm: Mariani, assistants Colarossi and Vigile. Fourth assistant: Ferrieri Caputi. Var: Valeri.

Atalanta-Juventus, Sunday 6pm: Chiffi, assistants Tegoni and Del Giovane. Fourth assistant: Giua. Var: Di Paolo.

Rome-Frosinone, Sunday 8.45pm: Marchetti, assistants Mondin and Cipressa. Fourth assistant: Piccinini. Var: Baptist.

Sassuolo-Monza, Monday 6.30pm: Zufferli, assistants Bresmes and Rocca. Fourth assistant: Gualtieri. Var: Marini.

Turin-Verona, Monday 6.30pm: Feliciani, assistants Passeri and Costanzo. Fourth assistant: Baroni. Var: Di Martino.

Fiorentina-Cagliari, Monday 8.45pm: Di Bello, assistants Mokhtar and Rossi. Fourth assistant: Bonacina. Var: Maggioni.

September 29 – 1.42pm

