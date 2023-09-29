Mark Zuckerberg has been leading one of the largest technology companies in the world for almost 20 years and for almost the same time being one of the richest people in the world with an estimated fortune of $108 billion. Despite that fortune, the millionaire founder of Facebook does not lead an eccentric or excess life, and he has many places with the lives of millions of people with many less zeros in his current account.

The CEO of Meta has managed to stay at the helm of his company during all this time, despite the physical and mental demand that this implies, and the serious problems it has had to face in recent years. The last of them is to execute his plan to redirect Meta’s strategy after the metaverse disaster, and he has started by putting a little order at home by reorganizing the structure of his squad.

After almost 20 years at the helm of the company he foundedZuckerberg states in an interview with Forbes that he has no intention of retiring for the moment as Jeff Bezos once did by giving up control of Amazon or Larry Page and Sergey Brin with Google. “I think I’m going to run Meta for a long time.” The millionaire will turn 40 next year and has become one of the most influential voices in Silicon Valley, where he has long ceased to be considered an eccentric millionaire to become a relaxed family man.

Mark Zuckerberg’s daily routine: sleep, work, sports and family

Leaving aside the distance, Mark Zuckerberg’s daily routine could be that of anyone, if it weren’t for the peace of mind that comes from having a financial cushion that very few can match.

In the interview with the American media, the millionaire has acknowledged following a routine in his daily life so as not to succumb to the stress and pressure of managing a giant of the stature of Meta.

The truth is that since Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan stopped by the vicarage in 2012, his life has changed a lot and much of the blame lies with his three children.

Mark Zuckerberg with Priscilla and two of his daughters. Source: Instagram (@zuck)

Mark claims to go to bed early to sleep at least eight hours a day, which the technology millionaire monitors in detail using the Oura Ring monitoring ring. A wearable that has become very popular among millionaires on the other side of the pond.

The CEO of Meta jokes about the avalanche of emails that awaits him first thing every morning: “Usually, people don’t email me about things that are going well.” Getting up early helps him take advantage of that moment of calm, before everyone comes to his workplace, to respond to all those emails and then go to his workplace at the Meta offices. Something that, actively and passively, he has tried to get his employees to do as well.

Like Jeff Bezos, 20 years at the helm of one of the largest technology companies has helped him learn to optimize his time very well. Mark Zuckerberg does not allow meetings to last more than an hour, and asks his team not to chain meetings. Zuckerberg prefers to space them out an hour apart and use that time to read the information and understand the topics that will be discussed in the next meeting, or follow up on previous ones.

Mark Zuckerberg con Satya Nadella

The millionaire founder of Facebook follows Tim Cook’s doctrines on productivity and prefers put aside multitasking focusing only on the important issues that no one else can do for you. “I think when you direct something, you should get as involved in the details as possible. Obviously, there are a lot more things that I just don’t have time to get involved in.”

Sports have become one of Mark Zuckerberg’s great passions, who He goes to his gym appointment almost every day. “I try to exercise six or seven days a week.” It is not unusual to see how the owner of Instagram uploads photos to his social network training, which has brought him some problems when Elon Musk challenged him to a wrestling match in Las Vegas, something that, according to Zuckerberg, “No I think that’s going to happen.”

The technology mogul opened up on Lex Fridman’s podcast, where he stated that practicing Jiu-jitsu and MMA (mixed martial arts) was not only a way to stay in shape (despite his disastrous diet), but that it had become a philosophy with which to face the challenges in life.

Family has become one of the priorities in Mark Zuckerberg’s life, and he tries to spend as much time as possible with his three daughters: Máxima, 7 years old, August, 6 years old, and the newcomer Aurelia, 6 months old.

Zuckerberg shares some time with his daughters before going to sleep, a moment they take advantage of to read together and have a good time. “Lately he has been learning every lyric to Taylor Swift’s songs,” confirms his wife Priscilla Chan in the Forbes interview.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have their daughters’ makeup done for Taylor Swift’s concert

This is probably one of the consequences after the Zuckerberg family attended the millionaire singer’s concert, which the businessman also shared on his social networks wearing colorful bracelets and wearing glitter makeup. Anyone who has daughters will understand good old Mark.

Imagen | Instagram (@zuck)