This Friday, September 29, the prodigy child shared the horoscopes of the day. Here we tell you what awaits each zodiac sign and what its prediction is for today.

Aries

The Full Moon will revive the passion with your partner. You must keep in mind that commanding attitudes can lead to arguments, so, for more harmony, you must let go of your ego a little, give your partner space and also attend to their desires.

Taurus

It is time to face pending issues that you left in the past and bring to light things that need to be resolved. You must pay attention to how your body feels so that fatigue does not become chronic.

Gemini

You will lead your group of friends and take advantage of events to make valuable connections. You might feel an attraction to someone you previously saw only as a friend. It’s time to shine.

Cancer

Everyone will be looking for your attention, so you have to put aside leisure and assume responsibilities so that they do not accumulate. Chores at home and family issues will arise that will need your attention.

Leo

The time has come to travel. It’s time to take the plunge and put the final details into the preparations. Legal matters will take a positive turn.

Virgo

It is a good time to invest in decorative objects, antiques or even relics.

Libra

The Full Moon is in play. The celestial body is opposite to your sign and that is why it will make you feel more desire for company than ever. You will dare to ask for what you deserve. You will not lack the power of seduction to break down the defenses of that person who attracts you so much.

Scorpio

You’ll be better off resolving those issues on your own, as collaboration from others may be a bit thin at the moment.

Sagittarius

Don’t let others have too much opinion or go against what you really want. Explore, experiment. Get ready to open yourself up to new love if it comes into your life!

Capricorn

On this Full Moon, friction may arise between some of your family members and you could be the mediator.

Aquarium

You will experience greater mental clarity, which will allow you to express your ideas convincingly. Romantic opportunities could arise along the way.

Fish

You will have to decide about a partnership or business agreement. It is also time to move forward or put an end to what is not working.

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions