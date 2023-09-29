BMW unveils the nuova R 1300 GS 2024: 12 kg less, 9 HP more and technologies never seen before. Completely new design, the bike is now slimmer and lighter. The boxer twin, the result of a new project, is more compact and powerful. The chassis has also been revised, with the aim of making it more agile and precise. There is also a wealth of electronic equipment, with safety and driving assistance systems. But for all the technical details (which are many!) of this model we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the prices.

The new R 1300 GS is offered in four variants: base, Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Tramuntana. The basic version, white, is the most essential, characterized by a plexiglass and a minimally sized luggage rack; the Triple Black is the boldest one, all black with some accessories, including an electrically adjustable high plexiglass; the Trophy is prepared for off-road use, with a higher saddle (870 mm) and spoked wheels; the GS Option 719 Tramuntana is the exclusive, with a metallic green livery, spoked wheels and a large series of special components.

In the “basic” version, the new BMW R 1300 GS 2024 will be on sale for 20,850 euros cim, i.e. 500 euros more than the previous R 1250 GS.

On the following pages you will find the complete technical data sheet and the prices and photos of the GS Trophy, Triple Black and Option 719 Tramuntana versions.

We remind you that the prices in this article are to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road” and, as per BMW tradition, the first service.