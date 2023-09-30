Joaquín’s guest, the rookie has opened his heart to the former soccer player. Tamara Falcó has revealed how she spent her wedding day when she started drinking cocktails and wanted to tell a nice anecdote about the premarital course she signed up for Íñigo Onieva, “normally it was a weekend and I signed up for one of five months,” he said with a laugh.

Justifying the length of the course, the Marchioness of Griñón explained to Joaquín’s astonishment that it was only the first two Mondays of each month.

“The rest of the days you had to do homework,” explained Joaquín’s guest, the rookie.

Tamara Falcó has said that, on their honeymoon, Íñigo did not apply the first advice of the premarital course, which was for the woman to express herself. “I told him it was a mussel and he told me it was plankton,” said the aristocrat.

A point of view that Joaquín has empathized with Tamara Falcó’s husband, “is that men are a little like that,” the Rookie told his guest.