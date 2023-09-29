We have always been interested in fan-made projects by Pokémon. And here we bring you interesting information about one of them: it is a Live-Action series that wants to get ahead.

“Since many years, Live-Action versions have been made from the world of comics, video games, anime, etc. The vast majority of these films end up being crap, or at most an inferior version, but they manage to become real blockbusters, and knowing all this, the time has come to make a film that parodies and at the same time criticizes this situation. And what better choice to make a parody than the greatest entertainment product in history: Pokémon. In this film we see Dash’s adventure told in a totally ridiculous way, where the actors have nothing to do with their animated counterparts, the production is incredibly cheap, and the story is full of jokes and absurd elements.

This is the synopsis of the film “P-okay-mon: The Movie?”, a project in development by Cuban-Spanish director Abel Ramírez García. It is a low-budget film made with the aim of parody and satirize Live-Action films.

“I always thought Pokémon would never have a Live-Action version. And having everything: video games, comics, anime, etc., I thought it would be the perfect work for the project,” declares the young artist to the Ruetir.com team. But what caught our attention the most was the way in which he wanted to do the project, stating that he wanted a film starring video creators on Internet platforms, like ElRubius or Jordi Wild, instead of real actors.

“The goal is to do everything wrong. Therein lies the charm of the film. YouTubers and other video creators on the Internet have always made us laugh, but they are not exactly actors. And I think that’s the key to making them perfect for the project. I have tried to contact several, including the legendary American duo Smosh, who I think would be perfect for the project, but so far it has been of no avail.”

But the most complicated thing has undoubtedly been the fact that this project couldn’t even start, because Abel hasn’t been able to find a way to finance it yet. “This project is cheap for a film, but expensive for a small filmmaker, needing around a million dollars to go from the first day of pre-production to the first day of release. As a film for cinema, I am 200% sure that it will be a success, and I have tried to contact all kinds of people with the possibility of financing it, but I have not been able to get them to dedicate even 5 minutes of their time to me.”

However, something that also caught our attention was when he mentioned the controversial YouTuber and Instagramer. Amadeo Llados, whom many have called arrogant and disrespectful for his “hatred of mileurists and fat people.” “I discovered the existence of Llados when a co-worker showed me a video of his to inspire me. It caught my attention so much that I started to find out more about it. When he said that he felt good about helping others get to where he has gotten, I thought he would be the ideal producer. Besides, I think many people have misinterpreted his words. However, I have not received a response from him yet either.”

A curious project to say the least. The young artist He showed us his script and the truth is that it made us laugh much more than we expected. It was literally non-stop jokes. And we were also fascinated by the creativity of the project. What’s so fascinating about it? Well, in addition to parody and satirize in a very funny way, Abel uses a very cool but rarely used style of comedy called metahumor.

“Metahumor is what makes Deadpool. He is always aware that he is in a comic, a movie, or a game, and makes jokes about it all the time. It’s one of the best forms of comedy I’ve ever seen, and yet there are hardly any movies that use it. And because of that, in my opinion, out of every 100 comedy movies that exist, not even 10 are worth it.”

Due to copyright laws, Abel has had to change the characters’ real names, but he will review these laws and try to use the original names. We will also be able to see very clever ideas. For example The 10-year-old characters are played by 30-year-old actors, and Dash’s mother is an 18-year-old girl.. We will see scenes that go against the original product to make us laugh, and references to other Live-Actions. And also a huge surprise that Abel did not want to reveal to us. “I’m sorry but that secret is too big and no one should know it until the day of the premiere. But I can assure you that if the hype is not enough to make people rush to the movies, I can tell you that this surprise will be.”

The project has not been able to start yet, but at Ruetir.com we believe that it will undoubtedly be a success among fans and critics. If you want to know more about the project, you can find more information in the Kickstarter campaign that Abel launched to try to finance it, and which unfortunately failed miserably. They also encourage us to write to him at abelramgar@gmail.com or his Twitter account @AbelRamGar for any questions, advice, concerns, help, or message of encouragement.

“I am very grateful to the Ruetir.com team for helping me make this project known to everyone, especially to Pokémon fans and those who want revenge against the bad Live-Actions, who I am sure will be the most pleased.”

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that you can consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the website.

Via.