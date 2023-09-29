The Pokémon Company surprised this week by revealing the fantastic collaboration it would do with the Van Gogh Museum, which would include beautiful art inspired by the famous paintings by the Dutch artist. But the pleasure was short-lived for fans who were hoping to get products from the collaboration, since the company has just told them that they will be left wanting.

You read it right, just 3 hours after collaboration was enabled in the Pokémon Center online stores, all related merchandise was sold out: bags, mugs, folders, postcards, figures, posters, play mats, pins… everything is exhausted.

In case you don’t know, The Pokémon Company would give Pokémon Center buyers the opportunity to get the Pikachu x Van Gogh card. It was only necessary to purchase products from the collaboration to receive it for free as part of the order and thus not have to go to the museum in the Netherlands and deal with a chaotic horde of resellers.

The Pokémon Company is also guilty of resellers and hoarders

Although the store has measures to prevent bots from buying, the truth is that it often blocks legitimate users and prevents them from accessing it for a long time, which happened on this occasion and several were left frustrated.

Either way, many are disappointed by the disastrous way in which The Pokémon Company handled the collaboration, starting with the uncertainty in the release date of the products in its online store.

This is especially outrageous if we take into account that it is not an indie company, but rather the one responsible for the main franchise not only of video games, but of entertainment in general. Why produce units in such a limited way if you know they will sell out? Why don’t you worry about meeting demand instead of forcing fans to go to resellers? The Pokémon Company apparently still hasn’t learned… or will it do so intentionally?

All of these products included the Pokémon x Van Gogh collaboration and can no longer be obtained

Many fans believe it is the latter, as the company has recently taken measures to raise the value of its products, not good measures, but those related to artificial scarcity, which is a shame.

“We apologize to the fans who were eagerly awaiting the release of our Pokémon Center x Van Gogh collaboration today,” the company’s statement read. “Due to overwhelming demand, all of our products in this collection were sold out. We know this is disappointing for many who were keeping an eye on our official email and social media to find out how and when to buy.”

Will there be another chance to get the elusive Pikachu x Van Gogh card?

The good thing about all this is that The Pokémon Company apparently still has Pikachu x Van Gogh cards and plans to find another way to offer them to Pokémon Center buyers in the future.

That said, the only way to get the Pikachu x Van Gogh card is to visit the museum in the Netherlands or buy it at the exorbitant prices that resellers are asking for it on sites like eBay.

“We are actively working on ways to offer more Pikachu with Gray Fedora promo cards for fans who purchase from Pokémon Center in the future. Details will be revealed at a later date,” The Pokémon Company said. “Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Unfortunately, nothing was said about the other collaboration merchandise, so it can be assumed that there will no longer be a way to get any of these products at least in Pokémon Center. Again, it’s unfortunate.

What do you think of the artificial scarcity of The Pokémon Company and the furor over the new Pikachu card? Tell us in the comments.

