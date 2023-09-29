If the Netflix live-action has left you wanting to sail the seas towards the Grand Line, you will soon be able to relive the adventures of Luffy and company.

The premiere of the live-action adaptation of One Piece on Netflix has once again triggered the furor over the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. And the review of the East Blue saga What the series leaves us with flies by in those 7 and a half hours that its eight episodes last.

It is true that Netflix and Planeta Comics have given us the opportunity to enjoy the entire East Blue saga for free in the manga of Eiichirō Order (Oda Eiichirō), but anime is also an attraction that many want to enjoy.

Although the One Piece anime is available through Crunchyroll, requests from networks such as Comedy Central to bring the series to their programming, they are frequent.

In fact, since Comedy Central raised the Dragon Ball flag, the request to broadcast One Piece anime on its schedule is a constant that has finally found an answer.

After many months of requests, Comedy Central will soon begin broadcasting One Piece so that boys of all ages can embark on an adventure that has been with us for almost 25 years (in the anime).

Through Twitter (X), Comedy Central has announced that the episodes of the One Piece anime will begin their journey soon, but a release date has not yet been specified.

Without a doubt, both for those who have never seen the One Piece anime and have gotten hooked on the Netflix series, as well as for those who never let Luffy and his friends set sail, having One Piece on Comedy Central is another victory for the crew. .

At HobbyCine de Hobby Consolas we will be keeping an eye on the lookout to know exactly the date on which the One Piece anime lands on Comedy Central.