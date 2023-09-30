Working at a McDonald’s is usually the first job for many young people. For Tamiko Honda, it is the third. At 90 years old, he cleans the entire place with surprising energy.

When we go to a fast food establishment, we are served by fairly young workers, at least when it comes to service. It is true that in managerial and other positions, age increases. But we would never expect to find a 90 year old woman cleaning the tables at a McDonalds. Is called Tamiko Hondaand wants to work until he is 100 years old.

Japan has a serious problem with the elderly population. It is the oldest country in the world, with a life expectancy that exceeds 84 years, but at the same time with one of the lowest birth rates. This has led the government to lengthen the retirement age, and even allow retirees to have benefits for returning to work.

Many jobs in Japan do not have age limits, and Tamiko Honda took advantage of that to be hired by McDonald’s in Kumamoto… at 67 years old. She has already been working for them for more than two decades. At 90 years old, she is the oldest McDonald’s worker in the world.

A tireless and very loved employee

We might think that, when you hire a person of such age, it is for some administrative position, where much effort is not required. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Tamiko Honda works as a cleaner at the premises: She is in charge of cleaning all the tables, the shop window, and sweeping the floors, in a three-hour shift. The agility with which she carries out her work, at 90 years old, is surprising, as can be seen in this video:

Tamiko gets up every day at 6 in the morningto take a bus for 20 minutes and start his workday at 7:30 in the morning. Work five days a weekfree on Wednesdays and Sundays.

This tireless worker was born in 1933 in Uki, Kumamoto Prefecture. She had a very tough childhood, as she suffered through World War II, and the defeat of Japan. She worked her entire life as a nurse, until she was forced to retire at age 61. She later found work as a school cleaner, but was also forced to retire at the age of 67.

Tamiko likes her job: “When I go to work, I feel renewed,” she says. That’s why, At 67 years old, he went to look for work at McDonald’s, since there was no age limit. Now she assures that she wants to work until she is 100 years old.

Her co-workers, up to 72 years younger, are delighted with her. The store manager, who is the age of his grandson, 51 years old, considers her essential: “I relax when I hear Tamiko’s “good morning” at the start of the day. She is a stable and indispensable presence in our store”:

Surprisingly, Tamiko is not the oldest McDonald’s employee. There is a 94-year-old man who works in an establishment in Tomaya. In Spain it seems shocking to us, but it is common in Japan. Over there, more than 9 million workers are over 65 years old. Double what it was a couple of decades ago.

At 90 years old, Tamiko Honda is the oldest McDonald’s employee. Clean the premises from top to bottom every day. Having examined the demographics of the Spanish population, which follows the same path as the Japanese, who knows if we will not have to do the same in a few decades…