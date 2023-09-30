With a show of fireworks and the presentation of Mi Banda El Mexicano and Lupillo Rivera in the main forum, yesterday the 58th edition of the October Festival was inaugurated in the Benito Juárez Auditorium.

More than 23 thousand attendees, according to state authorities, attended the Zapopan venue (entrance was free) and they enjoyed the variety of food and amusement rides throughout this place located in the North of the metropolitan area.

“That good artists come seems favorable to me, the truth is the forum is very good. The food was very delicious,” said Modesta Ayala while he ate a huarache with his son.

The director of the Jalisco State Entertainment Agency, Esteban Estrada, commented that They hope to reach one and a half million attendees (the Festival ends on November 5) and exceed the figure of the previous edition.

“We had around one million 100 thousand people with paid tickets (last year). This time, since we not only have more days, but we are considering a better cast, we are estimating to reach one and a half million attendees,” the state government official stressed.

Mi Banda El Mexicano, led by Germán Román, lifted the audience with “Ramito de violetas” while Lupillo Rivera made the audience vibrate and sing with hits like “Mi gusto es” and “Tragos de bitter liquor.”

Mi Banda El Mexicano got the audience dancing. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

“My taste is” resounded in Benito Juárez

Yesterday was the first day of one of the most important events in the city: the October Festival, which will offer maximum fun to the people of Jalisco and will end until next November 5.

The famous people who were in charge of inaugurating the Benito Juárez stage were Mi Banda El Mexicano, who made those attending the main forum dance to the rhythm of traditional songs such as “No bailes de caballito”, “La Bota” and “Ramito de Violetas”, The latter being the most chanted in the group’s presentation.

For his part, Germán Román, who leads the band, thanked the attendees for following the group for more than five decades; He said the above while he shouted: “Guadalajara, I carry you in my heart!”… “Thank you for continuing to give life to this musical career of more than 50 years with you.”

Before going on stage, the group offered a press conference where the Mexican regional singer commented that they are adapting to modernism and the change in musical genres: “We come from vinyl records, cassettes, CDs, now with memories and everything.”

Lupillo Rivera filled the Benito Juárez stage with romanticism and nostalgia. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

He gave his pleasure

The other singer who was in charge of inaugurating the musical offering of the October Festivities was Lupillo Rivera, who also put all his effort into performing hits like “Mi gusto es” and “Tragos de bitter liquor”; He took advantage of his presentation to highlight his family’s career, mainly that of his father.

“It’s very simple: ‘from Caesar to Caesar.’ I respect my father a lot, he has been a very honest person, he has been a businessman,” he emphasized this in a meeting with the media, since Mr. Pedro Rivera is currently facing a lawsuit from his grandchildren.

At night, fireworks went off. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

“The little truck,” as attendees call it, is one of the new attractions of the fair. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

They enjoy the environment

It should be noted that during the start of the Festivities, the festive atmosphere was present thanks to the thousands of attendees who gathered in the facilities and esplanade of the Benito Juárez Auditorium in Zapopan, as was the case of Mrs. Rosa María Velázquez, who attended with his daughter Blanca and his grandson to enjoy the food, mainly Mexican snacks; In a conversation with this publishing house they said that they were happy to attend the October Festival once again: “Of course, we come every year. “Right now we’re looking to see what we can find to eat (…) we’ll go get some sandals.”

For her part, Rosario Flores has been attending the October Festival for four years and said that this year she has seen new things as part of the attractions, and highlighted the presence of the Virgin of Zapopan.

The Virgin of Zapopan arrived at the October Festival to bless the merchants’ sales. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

“I’ve been coming for four years and there are some new things and also very different. We have the new truck, also the ability to see the Virgin (from Zapopan). “I’m going to see the Mexican and I’m going to dance.”

Precisely, The October Festivities welcomed “La Generala de Zapopan” so that attendees could ask for her blessing and that there would be plenty of clientele for the vendors and merchants of the festivities. explained Carlos Vargas, October Festival worker.

“It is a very great blessing, because we are workers here, of the October Festivals, and that the Virgin comes year after year is a blessing for us, so that we do very well in our work.”

Ribbon cutting moment. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

It should be noted that the inaugural ribbon cutting was led by the director of the Jalisco State Entertainment Agency (AEEJ), Esteban Estrada, who highlighted the number of attendees waiting for this edition of the October Festival, as well as the operation of security deployed to avoid incidents during the days that this encounter with fun lasts.

“We have had an operation for many months now with the different levels of government: the state government, the municipal government and of course, the National Guard and we tell everyone that it will be a safe place for them to come.”