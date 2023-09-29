The Nun 2 comes straight from the universe of The Conjuring by James Wan, the one who told the story of the Warrens, “hunters” of spirits who really existed, and arrives at the cinema in Italy with good results at the box office even abroad. Sequel to The Nun – The Calling of Evil, The Nun 2 is the ninth film in the saga, and of course continues the story of the murderous nun seemingly defeated in the previous film, but who is always ready to return for her audience. A demon, Valak, takes on the appearance of a nun who we wouldn’t define as “beautiful”, and disturbs the protagonists of this film quite a bit. The Nun 2, which we are talking about in this review, joins the now countless spin-offs of this recent film saga, which in ten years has built a highly respectable universe, capable of earning hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and becoming a small cult. The director behind this film is Michael Caveswhich is precisely with The Conjuring saga that he achieved notoriety, directing La Llorona – Tears of Evil, one of the spin-offs, and The Conjuring – By Order of the Devil, the third chapter of the mother series.

The return of the nun

Il Vatican investigates a series of murders that are not scientifically explainable occurred between Churches and Abbeys throughout Europe. The clues lead to a common thread: Maurice, a French boy who escaped from the Demon in the first episode, but was probably possessed himself. The Vatican does not know how to put an end to the murders and so turns to Sister Irene, (played by one of the six hundred Farmiga actress sisters, i.e. Taissa) or the Little Nun who had already defeated the Demon once thanks to the help of Maurice himself, decisive in the first film but at his expense. The story involves other characters linked to the lives of Sister Irene and Maurice, and the relationship that the latter has with a little girl who he seems to love as if she were his daughter is also explored.

Indeed The Nun 2 is set primarily in a girls’ boarding school, and offers pleasant moments of both drama and news. It is essentially a well shot film, because now technically “The Conjuring” saga is well proven. Narra al 50% everyday life of the college, which also turns out to be interesting, and al 50% l’horrorwhich unfortunately shows itself repetitive, banal, unoriginal if not in some flashes and settings.

The usual jumpscares and non-jumpscares, situations with demons, plot-twist scontati and overly positive endings that are perhaps a little tiring. There is really a need to go back to breaking the mold with some completely different story, which deviates from demons, religions, holy men, rituals and so on.

Yet, the production of James Wan, author and director of the mother saga, must count for something. We are in fact talking about the creator of Saw the Riddler, probably the most innovative horror of the last twenty years, the only one capable of bringing something completely different from everything that came before and at the same time inspiring numerous subsequent works and villains of others cinematographic and serial works.

There isn’t much more to say: yet another film that isn’t badly made and has some noteworthy photography, but with little to tell. Probably the most interesting part of the film is the post-credits scene, which returns to unite the plot with the main saga. The only significant positive note is the unexpected soundtrack by Marco Beltrami, which invents something different from the usual and manages to give rhythm where the narrative cannot. A very experienced composer, he has composed dozens and dozens of soundtracks in films ranging from the Scream saga to Resident Evil 2 – Apocalypse; from Io Robot to Terminator 3, Ted Bundy, Snowpiercer, Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge and many others.