This year the northern lights have been seen in more places, further south, and more times. The south of France or Texas have been covered by red skies.

Las Aurora borealisthose spectacular plays of light in the sky that usually amaze the inhabitants of more northern latitudes, have staged an unusual show much further south than expected.

On September 24, a powerful solar plasma storm impacted the Earth’s magnetic field, turning the night into a canvas of red fire, a very rare northern lights. If this has happened in French territory, is it possible that we will see the same spectacle in Spain?

The night sky, usually starry and dark, was covered by a pink veil that, at times, turned intensely red in the sky. southern France or Texas, USA. Centuries ago, witnesses to this phenomenon would have interpreted it as a grim omen of war or tragedies to come.

The red northern lightstriggered by charged particles from the Sun interacting with the oxygen in our atmosphere is not only rare in itself, but seeing them as far south as Val-Suzon, France and even in Kansas, United States with the naked eye, is certainly surprising .

A fascinating fact, cited by Sciencealert, which has dubbed the event “the holy grail of the northern lights,” is that these reddish flashes originate from diffuse oxygen atoms at extremely high altitudes, between 200 and 300 kilometers. They usually manifest only during particularly energetic solar storms.

Could we see red northern lights in Spain?

Be that as it may, 2023 has been prodigious for aurora hunters. Not only in France, but also in places as far away as Scotland, Iceland, and the Netherlands, photos of these luminous dances have spread.

The current solar flares, linked to a vigorous solar cycle, have surprised even experts. Now, the big question: Will these red northern lights reach Spain? While we cannot predict it with certainty, nature always has the ability to surprise us. Spanish fans of this phenomenon should remain alert and keep their eyes to the sky.