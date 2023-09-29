Over the last few years, Netflix has been adding a good number of animes to its catalog that have quickly become memorable works. However, it is likely that many people feel overwhelmed by the enormous number of animated series of Japanese origin and do not know where to start.

That is why, from the VidaExtra team, we want to recommend 9 animes of different genres that, from our point of view, we consider mandatory viewing. We will go through all types of works, from an exciting action-packed anime inspired by a video game to a series starring a volleyball team.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The list begins with an original Netflix anime and what for many is the best series of 2022: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Encouraged by Trigger Studiothis anime inspired by the CD Projekt Red title has managed to perfectly reflect the society and atmosphere of Night City, with a protagonist who will be remembered by everyone who sees it. The animation is one of the great strengths of the series, but also its script twists in a very crazy plot and a soundtrack that you won’t be able to stop listening to once you finish the work.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure It is a very peculiar anime: either you get into his vibe and love him blindly or you hate him with all your soul. It is true that its first season may be difficult to digest, but it is very important to introduce the Joestar lineage and the power system. However, once you overcome this barrier, get ready to enjoy a series full of laughter and tears and with one of the best villains in the entire industry: Dio Brando.

Monster

Naoki Urasawa He is one of the great geniuses of Japanese manga and each and every one of his works is a true delight… And Monster is no exception. The series features a doctor who must make the decision to save a high-ranking government official or a newborn child. After an internal argument, he decides to save the baby and everything seems to go well over the years. However, several years later, that same baby becomes a serial killer. If you like the thrillers in the purest David Fincher styledo not hesitate to watch this anime produced by Madhouse.

Vinland Saga

It has been one of the best anime of the entire year, and although its first season was spectacular, the second part produced by MAPPA is mandatory viewing. Vinland Saga tells the story of Thorfinn, a young Viking who lives for revenge. However, a series of events will cause the character to make a 180 degree turn and seek peace in stoicism. Nobody has enemies.

Devilman Crybaby

Before venturing into Scott Pilgrim takes the leap, Science SARU collaborated with Netflix to create an anime that broke everything in early 2018. Directed by the genius Masaaki Yuasa, Devilman Crybaby reimagines the 70s classic with a hostile, peculiar and above all very human world. Ryo Asuka He is the protagonist of a story full of demons who seek to conquer the earth, but he will soon realize that his true purpose will be to safeguard all of humanity.

Hunter x Hunter

There are countless shonen that have marked an entire generation, but none have set the bar as high as Hunter x Hunter. Adapted by Madhouse, the work created by Togashi features Gon Freecss, a young adventurer who seeks to be the best hunter in the world. Throughout his journey, he will meet friends and villains who will deeply affect the viewer, although if we had to highlight something from the series above all it would be, without a doubt, the arc of the Chimera Ants.

Haikyuu!!

Not everything is going to be fights on the list. Over the last few years, the volleyball aces They have been gradually conquering the hearts of many fans and have even caused more than one to venture to try this wonderful sport. Throughout the four seasons presented (and a movie on the way), we will see the history of the Karasuno with Hinata as the main protagonist, leaving us with memorable scenes and an addictive and spectacular soundtrack.

Naruto

I couldn’t miss a classic among classics. Since its beginning, Naruto has been, is and will be the history of the industry. The young Konoha ninja wants to be the next Hokage and, through a series of adventures and misadventures, we will see a story full of legendary characters, spectacular sequences and moments that will make us laugh and cry in equal measure.

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Last but not least, we find Neon Genesis Evangelion, a series that marked a before and after in the anime industry. History presents us with Shinji Ikaria young Japanese man who has the mission of saving the Earth from some aliens called angels through Eva, a giant robot that gives the protagonist nightmares. The complicated plot, the symbolism and its unbridled action will be the main protagonists of a series that will not leave anyone indifferent.

